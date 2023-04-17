Unpacking Future Packers: No. 14, Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFL draft.

The Green Bay Packers need an infusion of talent at the tight end position. As it stands right now, Josiah Deguara and his 39 career receptions sit atop the depth chart.

Luckily for the Packers, the 2023 NFL draft offers them ample opportunity to reload at the position.

A tight end that Brian Gutekunst could target in the upcoming draft is Luke Schoonmaker. The Michigan tight end checks in at No. 14 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

Luke Schoonmaker is consistently opening lanes as a blocker today for Michigan. A very marketable skill for the next level. pic.twitter.com/wexdeVwFPj — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) September 3, 2022

A three-star recruit, Schoonmaker enjoyed a breakout season for the Wolverines this past season. The Michigan tight end hauled in 35 receptions for 418 yards and three touchdowns, while missing two games.

“Schoonmaker entered the season on the Mackey Award watch list, so it’s not like expectations were low, but he definitely surprised some people in 2022,” Clayton Sayfie, a Michigan staff writer for TheWolverine.com said. “He and Erick All, who missed almost the entire season with an injury, were expected to both be featured. But once All’s season ended, Schoonmaker was the guy, and he delivered.”

Prior to the 2022 season, Schoonmaker had 19 career receptions. He took a step forward as a playmaker this season to go along with his blocking chops.

“‘Schoony’ was one of quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s favorite targets the entire season, and had he not battled shoulder injuries at the end of the season, he would’ve put up even bigger numbers,” Sayfie said. “Schoonmaker has always been a really good run blocker but impressed as a pass-catcher as well. Now, he’s looked at as more of a complete tight end.”

In a loaded tight end class, Schoonmaker may be the best blocker of the bunch. He’s relentless and has strong hands. He sustains his blocks and keeps his legs driving at contact. He’s comfortable on the move and hits his marks out in space. He’s a pro-ready blocker that could be an immediate asset to a team’s rushing attack.

“It’s still his run blocking, though he does have underrated ball skills and speed,” Sayfie said. “He’s just so technically sound, and his upper body is huge. He uses that strength to his advantage. Michigan relies a lot on its tight ends in the run game, and Schoonmaker was a big part of that, especially over the last two seasons. His footwork is awesome, whether he’s blocking a guy straight up or pulling across the line and leading out front on the other end of the formation. As mentioned, his strength really helps him, too, and his speed allows him to initiate contact with a lot of force.”

Schoonmaker is a plus athlete, as he showcased the scouting combine when he clocked 4.63 40 and a broad jump of 10-7.

Schoonmaker accelerates quickly off the line of scrimmage to quickly enter his route. He has a high football IQ and finds the open spot to make himself available to the quarterback. At 6-5, he’s a big target that could develop into a reliable, safety blanket on intermediate routes. He’s a long strider with the size and speed to threaten the seam. He has strong, reliable hands and does a good job of snaring the ball away from his frame. Once he secures the catch, Schoonmaker runs hard after the catch. According to PFF, the Michigan tight end racked up 190 yards after the catch.

“He had flashed his playmaking ability a few times early on in his career, and I always thought there was more to see there if he ever got the opportunity,” Sayfie said. “Well, he did later on in 2021 and even more so in 2022. He’s so good at getting open on underneath routes but can also go up and get balls in traffic. One of his best attributes is his ability to run after the catch. According to Sports Info Solutions, 197 of his 418 receiving yards came after the reception.”

At Michigan, Schoonmaker logged 225 snaps on special teams. With that experience he could be a day-one contributor on special teams.

Fit with the Packers

As it stands right now, the two tight ends atop Green Bay’s depth chart are Deguara and Tyler Davis. Combined those two have 48 career receptions.

Schoonmaker is a traditional inline tight end that could step in from day one and be an asset as a blocker. With his reliable hands, size, strength, and blocking chops he could carve out a role as the team’s No. 2 tight end. Given the state of Green Bay’s tight end room, he could be the team’s top tight end if the Packers miss out on adding one of the Top Six tight ends in the class.

“He’s probably not in that top echelon of tight ends along with Iowa’s Sam LaPorta, but he’s in the group behind them,” Sayfie said. “I’d say he gets picked in the mid-rounds early on day three, to a team that could really use his skill set. Michigan tight ends and ones Jim Harbaugh coached at Stanford have stuck around in the league for a long time. Schoonmaker is one of the more promising ones from a U-M standpoint, so I’d expect him to have a long career.”

Gutekunst is likely going to double-dip at the tight end position in the upcoming draft. Given how talented this tight-end class is, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him select three tight ends.

Schoonmaker is a well-rounded tight end that could be an attractive target for the Packers in the third or fourth round. Pairing him with one of the Top Six tight ends (Michael Mayer, Dalton Kincaid, Tucker Kraft, Darnell Washington, Sam LaPorta, Luke Musgrave) in this class would go a long way in revamping the tight end room at 1265 Lombardi Avenue.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire