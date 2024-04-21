Unpacking Future Packers: No. 13, Florida State RB Trey Benson

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Green Bay Packers just gave Josh Jacobs a four-year deal and is likely the No. 1 running back at 1265 Lombardi Avenue for the foreseeable future. AJ Dillon is back on a one-year deal, and at this moment is a safe bet to be part of the running back rotation.

With 11 picks at his disposal in the 2024 NFL Draft, Brian Gutekunst will likely be on the lookout for a running back to team with those two veterans.

A potential target on Day 2, is Trey Benson. The Florida State running back checks in at No. 13 on the Unpacking Future Packers Countdown.

An Oregon transfer, Benson rushed for 990 yards and nine touchdowns during his first season in Tallahassee.

An offer for Packers fans

For the best local Wisconsin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

This past season the former three-star recruit rushed for 906 yards and 14 touchdowns. Benson added 20 receptions for 227 yards and one touchdown.

“Benson was often someone FSU relied upon for a spark when their offense got stagnant,” Zach Blostein, a reporter for Noles247.com, said. “It seemed whenever FSU needed a big play, Benson rose to the occasion and delivered it. With a backup quarterback against rival Florida on the road, he, along with their defense were the reasons they won that game. He’d often bail out FSU’s inconsistent offensive line play by breaking a few tackles.”

At 6-0 and 216 pounds, Benson is rocked up. He’s a no-nonsense style runner with outstanding contact balance. He brushes off initial contact like the defender is an annoying little gnat. He keeps his legs pumping to churn out extra yards. He’s a forward finisher. According to Pro Football Focus, Benson racked up 1,249 yards after contact and forced 124 missed tackles over the past two seasons. He’s capable of picking up the tough yards between the tackles to move the chains on third and short.

Benson makes sharp lateral cuts without having to gear down. To go along with his charged-up running style Benson has home run ability. He has the speed to destroy pursuit angles. Benson became the first player in program history to have an 80-yard rushing and receiving touchdown and matched the program record with three 80-yard touchdowns.

“He’s super well put together and runs in a way where he’s very difficult to bring down,” Blostein said. “If a defensive player is attempting to get Benson to the ground, they better come with some real force and proper technique. Because someone that’s 220 pounds and runs a 4.39 40-yard dash, can make defenders look silly, which he did often.”

Benson has soft, reliable hands. The Oregon transfer is a reliable and dynamic option on screens. Benson has the functional strength and alertness to be trusted in pass protection.

“He is a surprisingly good pass-catching option out of the backfield,” Blostein said. “His speed is elite so when you pair that ability with impressive hands for a running back, you have a real threat. A play that puts this on display perfectly is his long catch and run for a TD against Wake Forest this past season. He caught a short pass and took it the distance because he just moved exceptionally well for his size, which I honestly think catches defenders by surprise when he’s in the open field.”

Fit with the Packers

Dillon is back on a cheap, one-year deal. He is not a lock to make the roster. However, given the current state of Green Bay’s running back room, one would think he’s a safe bet to make the final cut.

That doesn’t mean he’ll be the No. 2 back behind Jacobs. If the Packers add a player with Benson’s talent, he could easily supplant Dillon as second in command in Green Bay’s running back room and could be the long-term No. 2 behind Jacobs.

“I’d draft Benson because I think he’s the perfect NFL back. His size/speed combo should have every NFL team in need of a ‘back intrigued because I feel like that skill set is exactly what some teams in the league are missing. Despite starting his career at Oregon with a knee injury, he’s shown to have been pretty durable since he recovered and transferred to FSU. He’s also just a great human being and someone a coach should absolutely want in their locker room. His teammates at FSU couldn’t have spoken more highly of Benson during and after his career in Tallahassee.”

Gutekunst has four Day 2 picks at his disposal, which gives him a ton of flexibility. It would not be surprising to see him take a running back with the 58th overall pick or with one of the two third-round picks. Benson has a well-rounded skill set and would provide the Packers with another young weapon to make life easier for Jordan Love.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire