Unpacking Future Packers: No. 12, Utah S Cole Bishop

The more a player can do, the more valuable they become. Now, let that phrase sink in since I’m sure your mind is blown right now.

In all seriousness. Versatility is king and Cole Bishop is a player that can do a bit of everything for a defense. The Utah safety checks in at No. 12 in the Unpacking Future Packers Countdown.

Bishop, a three-star recruit out of Georgia, recorded 54 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks and five pass deflections during his first season on campus. In 2022, Bishop recorded 83 tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one interception.

This past season Bishop recorded 60 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and two interceptions.

“The Utah defense is consistently strong as a collective unit, but Bishop was their unquestioned leader,” Alex Markam, the publisher of UteNation.com said. “It was like having another coach on the field. If there was a big play to be made, he typically found himself in it whether it was in the secondary, making a stop in the box, or coming up with a crucial tackle for loss.”

Bishop did a bit of everything in Morgan Scalley’s defense. During his first two seasons, Bishop primarily played the Star position, logging 331 snaps in the slot. This past season he logged most of his snaps at free safety. He also logged snaps at linebacker.

Bishop excels playing downhill and is a hyperactive run defender. He’s fearless in run support and is tough as nails. The former three-star recruit has sideline-to-sideline range and always seems to be in on the action. He’s a disciplined player, who is rarely out of position and takes appropriate angles to the football.

The Utah safety is an effective blitzer. Over the past two seasons, Bishop has recorded 4.5 sacks and 33 pressures. He times things up perfectly and showcases the closing burst to throw off the timing of the quarterback.

“This is where I feel like he can be elite, although I’ve seen some reports that want him to tackle better,” Markham said. “From everything I’ve seen though, Bishop is a sure tackler and a hard-hitter. His understanding of the gaps as well as every position on the defense, allows him to get in a good position nearly every snap.”

The Utah defensive back has good field awareness and trusts his eyes. Bishop processes things quickly and shows good route recognition. When in the slot he has the short-area quickness and fluidity to stay attached in phase. He showcases a quick trigger and delivers crunching blows when he arrives.

“Bishop has a nose for the football, takes the right angles and if he’s not breaking up the play, he’s making the stop on one of the cornerbacks’ assignments,” Markham said. “His football IQ is absolutely off the charts.”

Bishop logged 219 snaps on special teams during his time at Utah. With his speed, toughness and motor, Bishop could be an immediate impact player on special teams.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Bishop answered any questions that teams may have had about his athleticism. Bishop clocked a 4.45 40-yard dash, posted a 39-inch vertical and a 10-04 broad jump.

Fit with the Packers

Gutekunst wants versatility in the secondary. Bishop would provide that versatility, with his ability to play in the box, man the slot or cover real estate in the backend.

“When you can draft someone who brings you leadership and rock-solid defense, who wouldn’t draft them? Bishop is the type, with all of his intangibles, that a team can build a defense around and watch him lead,” Markham said. “He’s always had a high floor. Bishop may never be the headliner of an NFL defense, but his presence alone on the field will make an NFL defense better.”

The Packers took a massive step to improve their safety room when they signed Xavier McKinney in free agency. Even with the addition of McKinney, there is still plenty of work to be done to improve the depth around him.

With his ability to wear multiple hats, Bishop fits the bill for what Gutekunst is searching for in the secondary. The Utah safety is a three-level player. He’s an asset in run support and showcased the toughness and instincts to play in the box. He can match up with slot receivers and tight ends. He has the range to cover real estate in the backend and he would be a day-one contributor on special teams.

