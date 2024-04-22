Unpacking Future Packers: No. 11, Kentucky LB Trevin Wallace

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2024 NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers failed to add a veteran linebacker to pair with Quay Walker in free agency and it’s imperative that they add a linebacker early in the 2024 NFL Draft. With it being a weak linebacker class, Brian Gutekunst will have to strike early in hopes of landing a potential difference-maker.

A linebacker that Gutekunst could target in the upcoming draft is Trevin Wallace. The Kentucky product checks in at No. 11 in the Unpacking Future Packers Countdown.

A four-star recruit out of Georgia, Wallace recorded four tackles for loss and two sacks during his first season in Lexington. The following season Wallace recorded 54 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions. This past season Wallace recorded 80 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and one interception.

A former track athlete, Wallace showcased his athleticism at the NFL Scouting Combine. The Kentucky linebacker clocked a 4.51 40-yard dash, posted a 37.5-inch vertical and a 10-07 broad jump. It’s no surprise that Wallace was No. 11 on Bruce Feldman’s Freaks list before the 2023-2024 season. From Feldman:

“The former high school track star — who once jumped 23-4 1/4 inches to break a school record that stood for 44 years and also won the state weightlifting title with a 335-pound power clean — is now up to 242 pounds but still runs 22 MPH on the GPS and vertical-jumps 38.5 inches. His power clean is now up to 380 and he squats almost 600.”

Trevin Wallace is a LB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.65 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 95 out of 2649 LB from 1987 to 2024. Splits projectedhttps://t.co/YKzYaX2mph pic.twitter.com/fpX0mM4Z8D — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 1, 2024

Wallace has good size and length. The Kentucky linebacker has the sideline-to-sideline quickness to shut down perimeter plays. While he’s slow to diagnose he makes up for that with his explosiveness and is quick to the ball carrier. Wallace bursts downhill and averaged nearly a tackle for loss per start during his time as a Wildcat. He has the lateral mobility to weave around the trash to locate the ball carrier.

It's great when players run fast at Combine or pro-day but what matters is that speed shows up on tape. Checkout the chase speed here from #32 Trevin Wallace. 👀@UKFootball staffers told us Wallace would run 4.4's and they nailed it. Even though his "official" Combine time… pic.twitter.com/1BWWoe5srQ — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 10, 2024

His long arms give him a wide tackle radius and he’s a reliable open-field tackler. During his first two seasons, Wallace was tagged with eight missed tackles and this past season whiffed on 10 tackle attempts.

“He can be really good against the run,” Vance Meek, the managing editor for UKWildcatswire.usatoday.com, said. “He gets downhill quickly and tackles well. Once he diagnoses the play, he gets to the ball in a hurry and is a good tackler. He has the potential to be terrific in run defense if he can learn to diagnose quicker.”

Wallace is light on his feet and has excellent movement skills. He has the fluidity and speed to turn and run with tight ends and running backs. The Kentucky linebacker never seems out of place and is quick to drive on routes in front him to limit YAC.

“His athleticism is the draw, but he’s a piece of clay in need of molding,” Meek said. “He has the tools to be really good but needs to be coached up, especially in zone defense.”

During his time at Kentucky, Wallace logged 412 snaps on special teams and recorded three tackles.

Fit with the Packers

The Packers not only need to add depth to the linebacker room. They need to add an impact player to pair with Quay Walker. With his quickness, Wallace and Walker would give Jeff Hafley two athletic linebackers to let loose and give opposing team fits that try to run outside the hashes.

“He has as much upside as any linebacker in this class,” Meek said. “His athleticism can’t be taught. If I’m a general manager, I’m using my Day 3 picks to bet on traits, and Wallace has those for days.”

What do NFL teams look for at LB position? Pretty simple. Guys who can chase, play in space, and cover like this👇. Those ball skills! 👀 Kentucky WLB Trevin Wallace's best football is still waaaay ahead of him. In a copycat league where 49ers & Ravens have built elite defenses… pic.twitter.com/LV8gP50Q60 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 10, 2024

Wallace is sort of cut from the same cloth as Walker. The athleticism and tools are undeniable. It’s the reactive quickness that forces them to be a step late to things.

Unlike Walker, Wallace was a proven playmaker at the collegiate level. The Packers want to force more turnovers and Wallace led the Wildcats in interceptions in 2022 and has a knack for making drive-changing plays.

Once Wallace starts to get a clearer picture of what’s happening in front of him, he could develop into a four-down force. At only 21 years old, the Packers will more than likely be happy to take a bet on Wallace’s tools.

