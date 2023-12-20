Unpacking Duke football’s 2024 recruiting class – and how good it can be

Duke football hired a coach in early December, announced its recruiting class Wednesday and is set to close the 2023 season with a bowl game on Saturday.

December must have felt like a full year for the Blue Devils, who added 16 players to the 2024 recruiting class on the opening day of the early signing period.

Entering the week, Duke had 20 verbal commitments. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Blue Devils have 16 national letters of intent after several players decided to pursue opportunities at other schools.

First-year coach Manny Diaz brought most of the class to the finish line as Duke finished 12th out of the 17 teams in the ACC, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

DUKE'S 2024 CLASS: Duke football recruiting class 2024: Meet Blue Devils’ early signees

GRADING THE DEVILS: Grading Duke football’s 2024 recruiting class: How did Blue Devils fare?

Duke’s class features one four-star recruit and 15 three-star recruits. Here’s a deeper look at what stands out about the Blue Devils’ 2024 recruiting class.

Kobe Smith, Landan Callahan highlight Duke football’s defensive class

Defensive end Kobe Smith and defensive back Landan Callahan are two of the Blue Devils’ nine defensive players in the 2024 recruiting class. Smith, a three-star recruit and Duke’s top-ranked prospect, had six defensive touchdowns and 13 forced fumbles during his time at Red Bank High School in Tennessee. Callahan, an in-state product from Reagan High School, is a rangy cornerback. He had 93 tackles, six interceptions and 35 pass breakups. With Diaz, a defensive-minded coach, those two figure to fill key roles in the future.

Clemson, Washington swoop in to swipe Duke football commits

Duke had two of its top commits back out on signing day. Defensive back Paul Mencke, a three-star recruit, decommitted from the Blue Devils and signed with Washington. Offensive lineman Mason Wade also changed his mind, choosing to go to ACC rival Clemson. Some fallout was expected given Duke’s coaching change in late November, but it could’ve been worse for the Blue Devils.

Wide receiver Chase Tyler among Blue Devils’ most intriguing offensive recruits

When breaking down the skill positions, Duke is set to welcome a pair of wide receivers to the 2024 roster. Chase Tyler headlines the group as the Blue Devils’ second-highest-ranked recruit, followed by fellow wideout Jayden Moore. Tyler, one of six players from Georgia in the class, had 97 catches for 1,546 yards and 16 touchdowns at Hiram High School. Moore, a 5-foot-8 speedster from Maryland, was an all-purpose player at Loyola Blakefield. He had 2,981 yards, including 1,456 receiving yards and 696 passing yards.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Unpacking Duke football’s 2024 recruiting class