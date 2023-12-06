Unpacking the CFP committee's picks
Todd and Noah discuss Florida State getting left out of the College Football Playoff and how the committee approached the decision.
It’s unclear what Ron DeSantis thinks that hypothetical lawsuit would accomplish.
The expanded playoff is just a year away, but it would have been nice to have this season.
If FSU is so unimpressive without its starting quarterback, then how are the Seminoles ranked fifth — ahead of Georgia, Ohio State and Oregon?
Florida State is the first undefeated Power Five team to miss out on the four-team playoff.
Five teams have legitimate cases. Only four teams will get a berth.
There are eight contenders still vying for the College Football Playoff. What happens if each of them has one loss?
Last year's College Football Playoff selection was relatively straightforward. This year might be chaos.
The Wolverines are in the playoff with a Big Ten title game win over Iowa.
The top four teams in the College Football Playoff rankings are 12-0. Will they all win this weekend?
Michigan vs. Ohio State isn't the only game that will play a part in shaping the CFP picture in the last three weeks of the regular season.
