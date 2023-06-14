Unpacking Alabama football's schedule 2024: 3 toughest SEC games

Opponents for the Alabama football schedule 2024 are set, and the Crimson Tide has no shortage of tough matchups.

Projecting how good a team will be two seasons from now is somewhat an exercise in futility, but some forecasting can be done.

How hostile a road environment could be and a program's recent success are good starting points. Sure, a program could falter in 2023 and continue on a downward trend in 2024, but let's give them the benefit of the doubt.

Alabama also has a challenging game against Wisconsin on the road, but for the purpose of this exercise, the focus will be kept on SEC matchups.

The home slate includes Auburn, Georgia, Missouri and South Carolina. The road schedule includes LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Dates for each game will be announced at a later date.

Here are the three toughest games on the Alabama conference schedule for 2024.

Georgia: home

Let's start with the obvious one. Who knows if Georgia will win the College Football Playoff championship for a third consecutive season, but either way, the Bulldogs figure to be a tough matchup. It helps the game is in Tuscaloosa, though. Georgia hasn't won there since 2007, Nick Saban's first season coaching Alabama.

Saban has since gone 7-1 against the Bulldogs.

However, Kirby Smart has turned Georgia into a top dog (pun intended) in college football, so this matchup is sure to be a difficult one at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Oklahoma: away

Who knows how good the Sooners will be by 2024, but a trip to Norman won't be easy.

Alabama hasn't made that visit since 2002, when Oklahoma beat the Crimson Tide 37-27. Overall, the Sooners are 3-2-1 against Alabama.

However, the Crimson Tide has the most recent victory, a 45-34 win in the 2018 Orange Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Including this game on the list is more about the environment than knowing Oklahoma will be one of the best teams in the SEC. The Sooners certainly could be, but Brett Venables' team went 6-7 in his first season in 2022.

The bottom line is this: Oklahoma will look to make a statement its first year in the SEC. There's no better way to do that than beating Alabama in front of a raucous home crowd.

Tennessee: away

LSU could have easily been in this spot, too, but the third Saturday in October rivalry gets the edge.

If Josh Heupel's squad is playing at a similar level as the 2022 season, winning in Neyland Stadium will be difficult.

