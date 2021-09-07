Unofficially official: Jimmy Garoppolo is 49ers' Week 1 starter

Unofficially official: Jimmy G to start for 49ers in Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Coach Kyle Shanahan has all but said the words: Jimmy Garoppolo is the 49ers’ starting quarterback.

Garoppolo is listed atop the team’s depth chart. Shanahan recently said nothing has changed since the time camp opened and he said he thought Garoppolo would be the starter. But he still has not made an announcement.

“When? It’s hard for me to give a date when it’s based on when we know and we feel like naming it," Shanahan said on Aug. 22. "So whenever that happens, but I promise it’ll be by that Sunday.”

The fact that rookie quarterback Trey Lance has not been able to throw a football in the past week is further evidence that Garoppolo unquestionably will be the starter to open the season.

Lance sustained an injured finger on his right hand in the 49ers’ exhibition finale. Shanahan described the injury as a small chipped bone. Lance wore a splint on his right index finger last week. He did not wear a splint on Monday, but he still was not throwing passes.

On Monday, the 49ers released their media schedule for the week. After a day off on Tuesday, the team will hold its first full practice a day later to begin preparations to face the Detroit Lions in Week 1.

Shanahan is scheduled to meet with the media at 12:25 p.m., followed by Garoppolo. The starting quarterback typically answers questions from the media during the week. Lance is not scheduled to talk with the media.

The more pertinent question at this point is whether Lance will be healthy enough to serve as the backup quarterback. If Lance’s injured finger prevents him from playing, the 49ers could elevate Nate Sudfeld from the practice squad to be Garoppolo’s backup against the Lions.

Lance, the No. 3 overall pick, got off to a strong start at training camp and showed signs of making a serious bid for the starting job.

Garoppolo responded with his best training camp since coming to the 49ers during the 2017 season to hold onto the job without much drama.

