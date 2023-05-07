Unofficial UNC Basketball 2023-24 schedule

The 2023-24 college basketball season is still months away but as we inch closer, we are finding out more and more about the schedule for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Hubert Davis and his staff will have the tough task of rebuilding this roster after failing to make the 2023 NCAA Tournament. With departures to the transfer portal and some arrivals, UNC will have a new look for next season.

Already, we are getting a look at what the schedule will be for the Tar Heels in terms of non-conference. They are scheduled to play in a few different events including the Battle 4 Atlantis, Jimmy V Classic, CBS Sports Classic and Jumpman Invitational.

Per usual, UNC’s non-conference schedule is pretty tough with some good teams that they will face.

Let’s take a look at how the schedule is lining up for the Tar Heels as the rest of it will fully be released this Summer including the ACC schedule.

UPDATED: May 7

vs. Radford (November 6)

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 20: Head coach Hubert Davis of the North Carolina Tar Heels directs his team during their game against the James Madison Dukes at the Dean E. Smith Center on November 20, 2022 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Tar Heels will open up the 2023-24 season at home against Radford on November 6th. This will be the third meeting all-time between the two teams, with UNC winning both matchups in 2008-09 and 2016-17. The Tar Heels won the national championship in both of those seasons.

vs. UC Riverside (Nov. 17)

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 22: Armando Bacot #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center on February 22, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Another non-conference opponent is UC Riverside who will come to Chapel Hill on November 17th.

Battle 4 Atlantis (November)

Nov 22, 2017; Paradise Island, BAHAMAS; Battle 4 Atlantis logo before the game between the Purdue Boilermakers and Tennessee Volunteers in the 2017 Battle 4 Atlantis in Imperial Arena at the Atlantis Resort. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina will participate in the 2023 Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas this season. The field includes Villanova, Michigan, Arkansas, Memphis, Oklahoma, Stanford, Northern Iowa.

vs. Oklahoma in Jumpman Invitatonal

Mar 4, 2023; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Porter Moser watches his team play against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half at Lloyd Noble Center. Oklahoma won 74-60. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The second-annual Jumpman Invitational will take place in Charlotte as UNC will face off against Oklahoma. The Tar Heels beat Michigan in the inaugural event in 2022.

vs. UCLA in CBS Sports Classic

Feb 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 10th CBS Sports Classic will move to Atlanta for this year and the Tar Heels will face off against UCLA. North Carolina is 6-3 all-time in this event and is the only team above .500 in this event. They are 2-0 against UCLA in the event.

vs. UConn in Jimmy V Classic

Mar 31, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley gestures during a practice session the day before the Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina will make its return to Madison Square Garden and take on the defending national champions UConn in the Jimmy V Classic. UNC is 5-1 all-time against UConn with the last meeting being in 2005.

