UNC basketball 2023-24 schedule

The 2023-24 college basketball season is still months away, but we are finding out more about the schedule for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Hubert Davis and his staff will have the tough task of rebuilding this roster after failing to make the 2023 NCAA Tournament. With departures to the transfer portal and some arrivals, UNC will have a new look for next season.

Already, we are getting a look at what the nonconference schedule will be for the Tar Heels. They are scheduled to play in four events: Battle 4 Atlantis, Jimmy V Classic, CBS Sports Classic and Jumpman Invitational.

Per usual, UNC’s nonconference schedule is pretty tough with some good teams that they will face.

Let’s take a look at how the schedule is lining up for the Tar Heels as the rest of it will fully be released this summer, including the ACC schedule.

UPDATED: September 26

vs. Radford (Nov. 6)

The Tar Heels open the 2023-24 season at home against Radford on Nov. 6. This will be the third meeting between the two teams. UNC won both matchups in 2008-09 and 2016-17. The Tar Heels won the national championship in both of those seasons.

vs. Lehigh (November 12)

The second game of the season sees UNC hosting Lehigh on November 12, almost a week after the opener.

vs. UC Riverside (Nov. 17)

Another nonconference opponent is UC Riverside who will come to Chapel Hill on Nov. 17.

vs. North Iowa (Battle 4 Atlantis (November 22)

North Carolina will participate in the 2023 Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas this season. They will open up against Northern Iowa in the first round.

Battle 4 Atlantis (Nov. 23)

Opponent: TBD

The Tar Heels will play in the Bahamas again on November 23rd, facing off against either Villanova or Texas Tech depending on the result against Northern Iowa.

vs. Tennessee, Nov. 29 (ACC/SEC Challenge)

The inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge will take place in 2023 as the Tar Heels will host the Tennessee Volunteers. This will be the 13th meeting all time between the two programs. North Carolina holds a 10-2 edge. North Carolina beat Tennessee, 73-71, on Dec. 11, 2016 in the Dean Dome, but the Volunteers beat UNC in the last meeting between the two teams, the 2021 Hall of Fame Tipoff.

vs. Florida State (December 2)

The ACC opener for the Tar Heels comes in December as they host Florida State.

All-time series: UNC leads 53-16

vs. UConn in Jimmy V Classic (December 5)

North Carolina will make its return to Madison Square Garden and take on the defending national champions UConn in the Jimmy V Classic. UNC is 5-1 against UConn though the last meeting was in 2005.

vs. Kentucky in CBS Sports Classic (December 16)

The 10th CBS Sports Classic will move to Atlanta this year, and the Tar Heels will face Kentucky. North Carolina is 6-3 in this event and is the only participant above .500.

vs. Oklahoma in Jumpman Invitatonal (December 20)

The second-annual Jumpman Invitational will take place in Charlotte as UNC faces off against Oklahoma. The Tar Heels beat Michigan in the inaugural event in 2022.

vs. Charleston Southern (December 29)

The Tar Heels wrap up non-conference play by hosting Charleston Southern on December 29.

At Pitt (January 2)

North Carolina travels to Pitt to face off against the Panthers. Pitt swept the 2022-23 season series 2-0.

All-time series: UNC leads 15-7

AT Clemson (January 6)

AT NC State (January 10)

The first of two meetings between the Wolfpack and Tar Heels is in Raleigh as the teams split the 2022-23 season series.

All-time series: UNC leads 118-59

vs. Syracuse (January 13)

The first of two meetings between the Tar Heels and Orange this season.

All-time series: UNC leads 16-6

vs. Louisville (January 17)

AT Boston College (January 20)

There will be just one meeting between North Carolina and Boston College this season.

All-time series: UNC leads 22-6

vs. Wake Forest (January 22)

North Carolina will host the lone meeting with Wake Forest this year after the two teams split the season series last year.

All-time series: UNC leads 110-52

AT Florida State (January 27)

The second of two meetings takes place in late January in Tallahassee.

All-time series: UNC leads 53-16

AT Georgia Tech (January 30)

The Yellow Jackets will play host to the only meeting with the Tar Heels this season.

All-time series: UNC leads 70-27

vs. Duke (February 3)

The first meeting of the year between the two hated rivals takes place in early February in Chapel Hill. Duke won both matchups a year ago.

All-time series: UNC leads 102-89

vs. Clemson (February 6)

The Tar Heels and Tigers face off in Chapel Hill for the second matchup this season.

All-time series: UNC leads 123-22

AT Miami (February 10)

The two teams will meet twice in the same month this season with the Hurricanes hosting the first matchup.

All-time series: UNC leads 26-10

AT Syracuse (February 13)

The Tar Heels and Orange will meet in the Dean Dome the day before Valentine’s Day.

All-time series: UNC leads 16-6

vs. Virginia Tech (February 17)

There will be just one meeting between the Tar Heels and Hokies this season with UNC hosting it.

All-time series: UNC leads 36-10

AT Virginia (February 24)

The Cavaliers and Tar Heels meet just once this season after splitting the two regular games last year. The Cavaliers also ended UNC’s season in the ACC Tournament.

All-time series: UNC leads 106-43

vs. Miami (February 26th)

The Tar Heels begin a three-game homestand by hosting Miami in the final game in the month of February.

All-time series: UNC leads 26-10

vs. NC State (March 2)

The Tar Heels host rival NC State in the Dean Dome on a Saturday afternoon in early March.

All-time series: UNC leads 118-59

vs. Notre Dame (March 5)

The Tar Heels wrap up the home ACC schedule by hosting Notre Dame on March 5.

All-time series: UNC leads 29-9

AT Duke (March 9)

The regular season wraps up as North Carolina travels to Durham to face Duke for the Blue Devils’ Senior Night.

All-time series: UNC leads 102-89

