Unofficial depth chart for Saints preseason game vs. Chiefs: Analyzing defense

Here's our first look at the New Orleans Saints' unofficial depth chart, which the team released ahead of their first preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Right defensive end

Granderson is currently in the lead to start here, but Turner has played very well over the summer. Validating those strong practice reps with a highlight reel-worthy play or two on Sunday against the Chiefs would be big for him.

Defensive tackle

Saunders was signed to start and help rebuild the Saints’ defensive interior, but Roach has had some nice reps in practice and could earn a bigger role than we’ve seen before.

Defensive tackle

Shepherd was the team’s other free-agent investment at the position, so it’s not a surprise to see him slotted ahead of Bresee. The rookie needs to prove his durability concerns are behind him and make plays up front when the team calls his number.

Left defensive end

Not much to say here; Jordan is still the man on top of the mountain. It’s worth remembering that Kpassagnon signed an extension early this year. Lalos and Phillips are likely competing for a spot on the practice squad.

Weakside linebacker

Werner could be the future of the Saints linebacker corps if he can stay healthy for a full season. Everything he needs to succeed is there — athleticism, clean tackling technique, high awareness in pass coverage — but he’s missed seven games in two years with injuries.

Middle linebacker

No. 56 Demario Davis No. 52 D’Marco Jackson No. 42 Ty Summers No. 40 Nick Anderson (rookie)

Davis is arguably the most important player on the team, so it’s worrisome that he’s been out of practice this week with a calf injury. Jackson has had some highlights at training camp but the Saints brought in Jaylon Smith to reinforce the depth chart here.

Strongside linebacker

The Saints rarely play many snaps with three linebackers on the field, and Baun hasn’t flashed often enough at training camp to warrant a big shift in personnel. He still hasn’t gotten to play the pass-rush role he excelled at in college.

Left cornerback

This has been the competition to watch at training camp with Adebo and Taylor trading off days with the first-string defense, but Yiadom and Pride have combined for a compelling undercard fight. They’ve both consistently made plays.

Strong safety

This is a good reminder that his depth chart is labeled “unofficial” for a reason. It was put together by the team’s media relations staff, not the coaching staff, which is why Maye, Gray, and Howden aren’t listed at the position they’ve primarily played: free safety.

Free safety

Yeah, another reminder that this unofficial depth chart isn’t entirely accurate. Mathieu does not play free safety in the Saints defense (at least not on a majority of his snaps). That is Maye’s spot.

Right cornerback

No. 23 Marshon Lattimore No. 21 Bradley Roby No. 44 Adrian Frye (rookie)

Lattimore is, by all accounts, having the best training camp of his Saints career. Let’s hope it continues. It’s worth noting that Frye has made a lot of plays on special teams and is right there in the mix for the final roster spot in the secondary.

