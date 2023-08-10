Unofficial depth chart for Saints preseason game vs. Chiefs: Analyzing defense
Here’s our first look at the New Orleans Saints’ unofficial depth chart, which the team released ahead of their first preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. We’ve already discussed the offense and taken a harder look at several position groups, but now let’s recap what the Saints are projecting for their defense:
Right defensive end
No. 96 Carl Granderson
No. 98 Payton Turner
No. 55 Isaiah Foskey (rookie)
Granderson is currently in the lead to start here, but Turner has played very well over the summer. Validating those strong practice reps with a highlight reel-worthy play or two on Sunday against the Chiefs would be big for him.
Defensive tackle
No. 99 Khalen Saunders
No. 97 Malcolm Roach
No. 57 Prince Emili
No. 77 Jerron Cage (rookie)
Saunders was signed to start and help rebuild the Saints’ defensive interior, but Roach has had some nice reps in practice and could earn a bigger role than we’ve seen before.
Defensive tackle
No. 93 Nathan Shepherd
No. 90 Bryan Bresee (rookie)
No. 95 Jack Heflin
Shepherd was the team’s other free-agent investment at the position, so it’s not a surprise to see him slotted ahead of Bresee. The rookie needs to prove his durability concerns are behind him and make plays up front when the team calls his number.
Left defensive end
No. 94 Cameron Jordan
No. 92 Tanoh Kpassagnon
No. 54 Niko Lalos
No. 91 Kyle Phillips
Not much to say here; Jordan is still the man on top of the mountain. It’s worth remembering that Kpassagnon signed an extension early this year. Lalos and Phillips are likely competing for a spot on the practice squad.
Weakside linebacker
No. 20 Pete Werner
No. 45 Nephi Sewell
No. 58 Anfernee Orji (rookie)
Werner could be the future of the Saints linebacker corps if he can stay healthy for a full season. Everything he needs to succeed is there — athleticism, clean tackling technique, high awareness in pass coverage — but he’s missed seven games in two years with injuries.
Middle linebacker
No. 56 Demario Davis
No. 52 D’Marco Jackson
No. 42 Ty Summers
No. 40 Nick Anderson (rookie)
Davis is arguably the most important player on the team, so it’s worrisome that he’s been out of practice this week with a calf injury. Jackson has had some highlights at training camp but the Saints brought in Jaylon Smith to reinforce the depth chart here.
Strongside linebacker
No. 53 Zack Baun
No. 43 Ryan Connelly
The Saints rarely play many snaps with three linebackers on the field, and Baun hasn’t flashed often enough at training camp to warrant a big shift in personnel. He still hasn’t gotten to play the pass-rush role he excelled at in college.
Left cornerback
No. 29 Paulson Adebo OR No. 1 Alontae Taylor
No. 27 Isaac Yiadom
No. 37 Troy Pride
No. 36 Anthony Johnson (rookie)
This has been the competition to watch at training camp with Adebo and Taylor trading off days with the first-string defense, but Yiadom and Pride have combined for a compelling undercard fight. They’ve both consistently made plays.
Strong safety
No. 6 Marcus Maye
No. 24 Jonathan Abram
No. 48 J.T. Gray
No. 31 Jordan Howden (rookie)
This is a good reminder that his depth chart is labeled “unofficial” for a reason. It was put together by the team’s media relations staff, not the coaching staff, which is why Maye, Gray, and Howden aren’t listed at the position they’ve primarily played: free safety.
Free safety
No. 32 Tyrann Mathieu
No. 28 Lonnie Johnson Jr.
No. 38 Smoke Monday
No. 0 Ugo Amadi
Yeah, another reminder that this unofficial depth chart isn’t entirely accurate. Mathieu does not play free safety in the Saints defense (at least not on a majority of his snaps). That is Maye’s spot.
Right cornerback
No. 23 Marshon Lattimore
No. 21 Bradley Roby
No. 44 Adrian Frye (rookie)
Lattimore is, by all accounts, having the best training camp of his Saints career. Let’s hope it continues. It’s worth noting that Frye has made a lot of plays on special teams and is right there in the mix for the final roster spot in the secondary.