Official Cup Series starting lineup for Sunday's Pocono 350
Based on the finishing results from Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway, the official starting lineup is set for Sunday’s Pocono 350 (4 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM), the second race of a weekend doubleheader at the 2.5-mile Pennsylvania venue.
RELATED: Official Pocono-1 results | Pocono weekend schedule
The starting lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series event will use the finishing order from Saturday’s 325-mile race as the basis for the lineup with one inversion:
Starting positions 1-20: The top 20 finishers from the Saturday event will be inverted for the start of the Sunday race
Starting positions 21-40: The bottom 20 finishers from the Saturday event will start from their finishing positions for the start of the June 27th race; any new entries will be placed at the tail of the field.
That means Ryan Preece, Saturday’s 20th-place finisher, will start from the pole position for Sunday’s 350-miler. After notching his third win of the 2020 season on Saturday, Kevin Harvick will start Sunday’s race from 20th.
It’s not the first time this season that Preece and Harvick have swapped for first and 20th. When Darlington Raceway hosted two Cup Series races within four days in May, Harvick finished first with Preece 20th in the first race; Preece was on the pole with Harvick 20th in the starting lineup for the second Darlington race.
Note: Any driver that goes to a backup car will drop to the rear.
Position
Driver
Car #
Team
1
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
2
3
Richard Childress Racing
3
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
4
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
5
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
6
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
7
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
8
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
9
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
10
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
11
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
12
2
Team Penske
13
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
14
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
15
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
16
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
17
Christopher Bell
95
Leavine Family Racing
18
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
19
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
20
Kevin Harvick
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
21
48
Hendrick Motorsports
22
Bubba Wallace
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
23
Corey LaJoie
32
Go Fas Racing
24
John Hunter Nemechek
38
Front Row Motorsports
25
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
26
Ty Dillon
13
Germain Racing
27
Alex Bowman
88
Hendrick Motorsports
28
Daniel Suarez
96
Gaunt Brothers Racing
29
Brennan Poole
15
Premium Motorsports
30
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
31
JJ Yeley
27
Rick Ware Racing
32
Josh Bilicki
7
Tommy Baldwin Racing
33
Garrett Smithley
53
Rick Ware Racing
34
James Davison
77
Spire Motorsports
35
Timmy Hill
66
MBM Motorsports
36
22
Team Penske
37
Joey Gase
51
Petty Ware Racing
38
Erik Jones
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
39
B.J. McLeod
78
B.J. McLeod Motorsports
40
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing