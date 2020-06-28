Official Cup Series starting lineup for Sunday's Pocono 350

Based on the finishing results from Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway, the official starting lineup is set for Sunday’s Pocono 350 (4 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM), the second race of a weekend doubleheader at the 2.5-mile Pennsylvania venue.

The starting lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series event will use the finishing order from Saturday’s 325-mile race as the basis for the lineup with one inversion:

Starting positions 1-20: The top 20 finishers from the Saturday event will be inverted for the start of the Sunday race

Starting positions 21-40: The bottom 20 finishers from the Saturday event will start from their finishing positions for the start of the June 27th race; any new entries will be placed at the tail of the field.

That means Ryan Preece, Saturday’s 20th-place finisher, will start from the pole position for Sunday’s 350-miler. After notching his third win of the 2020 season on Saturday, Kevin Harvick will start Sunday’s race from 20th.

It’s not the first time this season that Preece and Harvick have swapped for first and 20th. When Darlington Raceway hosted two Cup Series races within four days in May, Harvick finished first with Preece 20th in the first race; Preece was on the pole with Harvick 20th in the starting lineup for the second Darlington race.

Note: Any driver that goes to a backup car will drop to the rear.