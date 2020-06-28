Official Cup Series starting lineup for Sunday's Pocono 350

Based on the finishing results from Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway, the official starting lineup is set for Sunday’s Pocono 350 (4 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM), the second race of a weekend doubleheader at the 2.5-mile Pennsylvania venue.

RELATED: Official Pocono-1 results | Pocono weekend schedule

The starting lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series event will use the finishing order from Saturday’s 325-mile race as the basis for the lineup with one inversion:

  • Starting positions 1-20: The top 20 finishers from the Saturday event will be inverted for the start of the Sunday race

  • Starting positions 21-40: The bottom 20 finishers from the Saturday event will start from their finishing positions for the start of the June 27th race; any new entries will be placed at the tail of the field.

That means Ryan Preece, Saturday’s 20th-place finisher, will start from the pole position for Sunday’s 350-miler. After notching his third win of the 2020 season on Saturday, Kevin Harvick will start Sunday’s race from 20th.

It’s not the first time this season that Preece and Harvick have swapped for first and 20th. When Darlington Raceway hosted two Cup Series races within four days in May, Harvick finished first with Preece 20th in the first race; Preece was on the pole with Harvick 20th in the starting lineup for the second Darlington race.

Note: Any driver that goes to a backup car will drop to the rear.

Position

Driver

Car #

Team

1

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

2

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

3

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

4

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

5

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

6

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

7

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

8

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

9

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

10

Matt Kenseth

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

11

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

12

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

13

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

14

Clint Bowyer

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

15

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

16

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

17

Christopher Bell

95

Leavine Family Racing

18

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

19

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

20

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

21

Jimmie Johnson

48

Hendrick Motorsports

22

Bubba Wallace

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

23

Corey LaJoie

32

Go Fas Racing

24

John Hunter Nemechek

38

Front Row Motorsports

25

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

26

Ty Dillon

13

Germain Racing

27

Alex Bowman

88

Hendrick Motorsports

28

Daniel Suarez

96

Gaunt Brothers Racing

29

Brennan Poole

15

Premium Motorsports

30

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

31

JJ Yeley

27

Rick Ware Racing

32

Josh Bilicki

7

Tommy Baldwin Racing

33

Garrett Smithley

53

Rick Ware Racing

34

James Davison

77

Spire Motorsports

35

Timmy Hill

66

MBM Motorsports

36

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

37

Joey Gase

51

Petty Ware Racing

38

Erik Jones

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

39

B.J. McLeod

78

B.J. McLeod Motorsports

40

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

 

