UNO offense comes alive late in 7-4 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in Southland Tournament

HAMMOND, La. — No. 3 UNO defeated No. 7 Texas A&M Corpus Christi, 7-4 in Thursday’s Southland Conference Tournament elimination game.

The Privateers trailed the Islanders 3-0 after the first inning of play, 4-1 after the third inning. But UNO would plate five runs in the final two innings of play to avoid elimination.

Isaac Williams and Dylan Mach would lead the Privateers with 2 RBIs in the win.

The biggest story of the day was the relief effort from former Lakeshore Titan and Delgado Dolphin, Chris Olivier.

Olivier replaced UNO starter Colton Mercer late in the first inning and would go the distance, surrendering just four hits and one earned run with eight strikeouts in 8.2 innings of action.

UNO advances to day three of the Southland Conference Tournament. They will face the loser of tonight’s matchup between Southeastern and Nicholls tomorrow at noon.

