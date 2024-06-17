Unnamed English club enquires about Chris Führich

Sky Germany reports that an unnamed English club has enquired about signing Stuttgart’s Chris Führich.

The 26-year-old scored eight and created seven in 34 Bundesliga games last season, helping VfB qualify for Champions League football for the first time since the 2009/10 season. Führich’s performances earned him a call-up and Germany debut in October, and a subsequent place in Julian Nagelsmann’s Euro 2024 squad.

Two unnamed Italian clubs, who will play in next season’s Champions League, are also interested in Führich, with Sky Germany further adding that the German can leave for a fee between €23m and €25m, but he also has an exit clause valid until the end of June.

However, with a contract until 2028, it’s still possible that Führich could be playing his football in Stuttgart next season. After losing Hiroki Ito to Bayern Munich, and with interest in Waldemar Anton, VfB will be reluctant to lose any more of their star players from last season with Borussia Dortmund also interested in Serhou Guirassy.

GGFN | Daniel Pinder