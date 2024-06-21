UNM's phenomenal freshman Habtom Samuel picks up another award

Jun. 20—Who else but Habtom?

Habtom Samuel was named the Mountain West Men's Outdoor Track and Field Athlete of the Year on Thursday, capping off one of the most successful seasons in program history by sweeping all three of the conference's yearly honors.

Samuel is the second consecutive Lobo to be named MW Men's Outdoor Athlete of the Year, following Lokesh Sathyanathan (a jumper now at Louisville) last season. Samuel is the first Lobo runner to win it since Josh Kerr in 2018. Samuel was named the Mountain West Men's Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Year in March and Men's Cross Country Athlete of the Year last November.

Colorado State thrower Gabi Morris was named the Mountain West Women's Outdoor Track and Field Athlete of the Year. Both honors were voted on by the league coaches.

Samuel could add one more piece of hardware still. On Thursday, he was named one of five men's semifinalists for The Bowerman, an annual award given to the best student-athlete in collegiate track, with Arkansas' Wayne Pinnock, Mississippi's Tarik Robinson-O'Hagan, North Carolina's Parker Wolfe and Northern Arizona's Nico Young.

Samuel's outdoor season culminated with a national title in the men's 10,000 meters two weeks ago, as the freshman from Keren, Eritrea survived a late fall with a little over two laps left to win the Lobos' first outdoor NCAA Championship since 2019.

"Two laps to go, that's not easy to recover (from)," Samuel said in a postrace interview with ESPN. "But I'm so lucky today, after falling down and hurting my leg ... when I'm falling down, (there's) like many things in my mind — can I close the gap right now (with) two laps to go?

"But, yeah, God saved me today."

He went on to finish sixth in the 5,000 (13:58.83), becoming the first Lobo to earn All-American honors in two outdoor events since Mike Sullivan did so in 1977.

Samuel's freshman season was a revelation from his very first race as a Lobo: a 23:36.4 8K to win the Roy Griak Invitational by 24 seconds in September. He went on to play a major role in rejuvenating UNM's men's cross country program, leading the Lobos to their first league title since 2014 with an individual conference championship (22:57.7) in tow. He finished runner-up (28:40.7) at the NCAA Cross-County Championships in Charlottesville, Virginia — the best individual finish by a Lobo in nearly 20 years.

Samuel's indoor track season led to further accolades. Just two meets into indoor competition, he set Mountain West and UNM records in the 3K (7:45.61) and 5K (13:14.85, the 11th fastest indoor time in NCAA history) before running the fastest collegiate mile (3:59.12) ever at the Albuquerque Convention Center — a race that doubled as his first competitive mile.

That early success carried over into the Mountain West Indoor Championships, where he claimed league titles in the 3K (7:57.59) and 5K (13:45.57) on his way to Most Outstanding Performer of the Meet honors. Samuel qualified for the NCAA Indoor Championships and earned All-American honors in the aforementioned events, placing fourth (13:30.07) in the 5K.

In outdoor competition, Samuel claimed conference titles in the 1,500 (3:44.04) and 5K (13:51.65). He punched his ticket to the NCAA Outdoor Championships by winning qualifiers in the 5K (13:44.50) and 10K (28:26.91) outright before garnering national attention for his performance in the latter race in the final.

Samuel met the 10K Olympic standard by running a 26:53.84 at The Ten in March, and is likely to represent Eritrea on the world's biggest stage in Paris this summer.

Running for his home country, Samuel won bronze medals in the 3K and 5K U20 World Championships in 2021 and 2022, respectively.