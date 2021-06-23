UNM's Castillo earns baseball honor

Jun. 23—University of New Mexico senior outfielder Kyler Castillo, who led the Lobos with .439 batting average, has been named to the NCAA Division I All-America Third Team, as selected by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Sporting Goods.

Castillo, a native of Midlothian, Texas, also posted 40 runs scored, 16 doubles, seven home runs and 40 RBIs. His batting average ranked fourth in the nation. He finished the season with a 15-game hit streak, 12 were multi-hit games.