UNM's Castillo earns baseball honor

Albuquerque Journal, N.M.

Jun. 23—University of New Mexico senior outfielder Kyler Castillo, who led the Lobos with .439 batting average, has been named to the NCAA Division I All-America Third Team, as selected by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Sporting Goods.

Castillo, a native of Midlothian, Texas, also posted 40 runs scored, 16 doubles, seven home runs and 40 RBIs. His batting average ranked fourth in the nation. He finished the season with a 15-game hit streak, 12 were multi-hit games.

