UNM's Bastien Amat named MWC Golfer of the Year; Harrington named Coach of the Year

May 8—New Mexico's Bastien Amat and first-year coach Jake Harrington are Mountain West Golfer of the Year and Coach of the Year, respectively.

Amat and fellow Lobo Albert Boneta Jr. were also named to the All-Mountain West team, tying with conference champion San Diego State and UNLV for most selections from one program. Individual and conference honors were voted on by the league's 11 head coaches and announced Wednesday.

A native of Condette, Pas-De-Clais, France, Amat is the fifth Lobo to be named MWC Golfer of the Year and the first since Gavin Green in 2014-15. Amat's senior season has featured six top-10 finishes and two wins at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate and Alister MacKenzie Invitational.

Amat is currently 22nd in Clippd's individual rankings and was named to the Fred Haskins Award watchlist in March, awarded annually to the best men's golfer in college. His season stroke average of 70.25 is the second lowest in UNM program history; Boneta's (70.78) isn't far behind, with four top-five finishes to boot.

Harrington is the first Lobo named MWC Coach of the Year since his predecessor Glen Millican received the same honor for the 2013-14 season. Harrington, in his first year at UNM, has coached the Lobos to victories in the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate in Albuquerque and the National Invitational Tournament in Tucson, Arizona with four runner-up finishes on their way to an NCAA Regional appearance.

Under Harrington, the Lobos finished the regular season ranked No. 23 in the national polls and are on pace to finish with a program-record team stroke average of 281.50. UNM took San Diego State to a playoff at the Mountain West Championships before the Aztecs claimed their third straight conference title.

UNM is set to compete in its fifth-straight NCAA Regional next week at Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex in West Lafayette, Indiana. Seeded fourth, the Lobos will compete with nine other teams for a top-five finish to advance to the NCAA Championships at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif.