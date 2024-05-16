UNMATCHED: Bayside Academy soccer wins 5th straight title, Ferguson named MVP

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The dynasty continues for Bayside Academy boys soccer! The admirals captured a fifth straight state championship with a 3-0 victory over Mars Hill Bible.

Bayside junior Luke Ferguson was named MVP after scoring two goals and assisting on the final goal to lead the Admirals to the blue map.

The win was Bayside Academy coach Jaime Ferguson’s sixth career state championship, which ties for the most by any coach in AHSAA history.

Due to the AHSAA’s competitive balance rule, Bayside moved to class 4A the past two seasons. The Admirals won the 4A title in 2023, after claiming two straight titles in 1A-3A in 2021 and 2022. Due to the pandemic, there was no state tournament in 2020 — but the year prior, Bayside won the 1A-3A title in 2019.

UPDATED: Just days after leading Bayside Academy to the blue map in soccer, Luke Ferguson finished 5th in the state individually at the golf championships in Florence.

