UNM women's tennis claims Mountain West regular season title

Apr. 19—The UNM women's team defeated Air Force 4-0 on Friday to win its first outright Mountain West regular season championship.

To beat the Falcons, the Lobos employed a formula that's worked all season: Sweep the doubles point with wins at Nos. 1 and 2 and then methodically put a team away with three singles wins.

UNM's top two doubles teams won their matches within seconds of each other as Hsuan Huang and Maria Sodre beat Isabella Flodin and Alexis Odom 6-2 and Leonie Hoppe and Katherine Jhang defeated Arianna Van Houlweli and Nadia Kojonroj 6-3.

In singles, Huang finished off her match against Odom 6-3, 6-3. Jhang rallied for a 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) victory of Van Houlweli and then Maud Vandeputte hit a forehand winner down the line to claim a 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 victory over Flodin, the deciding point in the Lobos' championship season.

UNM finishes the regular season 19-2 overall and 8-1 in conference.

The Mountain West Tournament will be April 24-27 in Las Vegas, Nevada. New Mexico gets a bye into the quarterfinals and will take on the winner of San Jose State and Boise State.