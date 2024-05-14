UNM’s Spenrath and Pengelly snag two of three Mountain West weekly baseball awards

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In perhaps a surprise to absolutely no one, Reed Spenrath is the Mountain West baseball Player of the Week. Spenrath hit a grand slam two times in a Lobos 16-0 victory over the Nevada Wolfpack Friday.

Spenrath is the first Lobo to hit a pair of grand slams in a game since 1992. He also added a solo home run and accounted for a whopping 9 RBI.

While Spenrath was producing at the plate, UNM pitcher Dayne Pengelly was doing the same from the hill. Pengelly is the Mountain West baseball Pitcher of the Week. Pengelly pitched 7 shutout innings, giving up only 4 hits, while striking out 12 in the Lobos Friday night win over the Wolfpack. The Lobos won the series. In fact, the Lobos are the only Mountain West team that has won 7 of their last 10 series.

The Lobos will head into the final week of the regular season tied for first in the Mountain West. They will begin a three-game series at San Jose State starting Thursday.

