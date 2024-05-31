UNM and NMSU men’s basketball to face off only once a season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico and New Mexico State men’s basketball will only face off once a season for the next two years, first reported by the Albuquerque Journal.

This is the first time in a 120 years that the rivalry teams will only see each other once a season on the hardwood.

Both universities athletic directors as well as both programs head coaches came to the decision following a discussion on what was best for each program in terms of scheduling.

Typically, the home-and-home series between the two Land of Enchantment schools generates the largest amount of revenue for their respective athletics programs.

Facing one another just once a year on the hardwood will be in effect for at least the next two seasons and will be reevaluated when making the 2026-2027 schedule.

