UNM and NMSU agree to play only once per season in men’s basketball

UNM and NMSU agree to play only once per season in men’s basketball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Grande basketball rivalry between the University of New Mexico Lobos and the New Mexico State Aggies is getting trimmed down to a single game per season, at least for the next two years.

Former UNM Lobo forward and NBA player Drew Gordon dies

UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nunez says the decision was mutual on both sides. Different circumstances in college basketball has changed the landscape, like the need to play 20 conference games in a season. NMSU Athletic Director Mario Moccia says the Aggies are probably also gaining more conference teams to play as Conference USA entertains expansion.

The two-year agreement to play one one game between the rivals is not locked in forever and will be revisited at a later date.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.