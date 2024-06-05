UNM men's golf team signs Division II National Champion

Jun. 4—New Mexico men's golf announced the signing of West Texas A&M transfer Wyatt Provence on Tuesday via a post on X.

An incoming sophomore from Amarillo, Texas, Provence won the NCAA Division II individual championship in May with an event record 12-under 201 over 54 holes.

He was named a first team Division II All-American and won the Division II Phil Mickelson Award, given to the national freshman of the year in college golf.

Provence carded two wins and seven top-10 finishes during his freshman season.