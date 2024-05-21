UNM men’s golf prepares for NCAA Championship

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Their second straight NCAA Championship appearance in men’s golf will start Friday. The UNM Lobos have 44 years of making the event and have 11 top-ten finishes. The Lobos’s best outing was when they finished tied for fourth place in 1973.

The 2024 Lobos believe they are capable of doing something special. There is no shortage of confidence for the team led by first-year head coach Jake Harrington.

“Like I told everybody all year is that, I will put our five against anyone in the country. I don’t care what logo you have on your back. We got New Mexico on ours and that means we’re going to come out and you’re going to get our best shot,” said Harrington. “We’re excited to be there. We’re honored to be there. We’re honored to represent Albuquerque and represent this university and the great people here. And, you know, we take a great sense of pride in it and our guys are ready to rock and roll.”

Harrington was named Mountain West Coach of the Year this past season. His Lobos will go into the tournament with a number 23 ranking. The goal is to start strong and set the tone in hopes of advancing until the end. Mountain West Golfer of the Year, Bastien Amat is attending the event for the last time as a Lobo and wants to make sure his team gets off to a fast start.”I think, you know, if you prove, also, that you’ve been good the whole year and if you prove that by playing well the first couple of rounds, your opposing teams are going to be scared of you because you played well and proved that you’re ready to beat everybody,” said Amat.

The NCAA Men’s Golf Championship runs from May 24-29 in Carlsbad, California.

