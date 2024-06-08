UNM freshman Habtom Samuel takes sixth in 5,000-meter final in NCAA championships

Jun. 7—Habtom Samuel's push for double gold fell just short.

New Mexico's freshman phenom took sixth place in the men's 5,000 meter final, running a 13:58.83 on Friday night at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

North Carolina's Parker Wolfe (13:54.43) bested indoor 5,000 collegiate record holder and Nico Young (13:54.65) in a final-lap duel to win his first NCAA title. Northern Arizona's Young finished a close second while Stanford's Ky Robinson (13:55.00) took third, Oklahoma State's Brian Musau (13:57.42) fourth and Harvard's Graham Blanks (13:57.81) fifth.

Coming off his dramatic win in the 10,000 final on Wednesday — UNM's first individual NCAA title since 2019 — Samuel pushed the pace for an early lead in the 5,000, only to slide off the front as the race slowed.

Samuel appeared to be in position to make a move on the outside with less than three laps to go — only for Blanks to charge ahead, setting the top five with Samuel a distant sixth. Young and Wolfe emerged down the stretch, the latter taking home his first individual title with a staggering 54.8-second final lap.

Samuel's final run concludes one of the finest seasons in program history, featuring an NCAA title, three program records, two conference records and All-America marks in four different events.

The freshman from Keren, Eritrea initially made waves when he won Mountain West Men's Cross Country Athlete of the Year before racing to an individual runner-up finish at the NCAA cross country championships.

Samuel went on to earn further recognition by setting new conference and program records in the indoor 3,000 (7:45.81) and 5,000 (13:14.85) while running the fastest collegiate mile (3:59.12) in Albuquerque Convention Center history at the Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational in January. He claimed Mountain West titles in the indoor and outdoor 5,000 before surviving a late fall to win his first NCAA title this week.