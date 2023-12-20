UNM football: RB Andrew Henry withdraws from the portal

Dec. 19—"Dolla Bill" is officially here to stay.

New Mexico running back Andrew Henry — nicknamed "Dolla" — has withdrawn from the transfer portal, a program spokesperson confirmed to the Journal. The redshirt senior has one year of eligibility remaining.

Henry, a Dallas native and former University of Louisiana-Monroe transfer, ran for 350 yards and three touchdowns over nine games in 2023, headlined by a season-best 112-yard performance in a 42-21 win over Hawaii on Oct. 21. After returning from a high ankle sprain suffered in fall camp, he ended the season as the Lobos' No. 2 running back behind only Jacory Croskey-Merritt — nicknamed "Bill."

Hence, "Dolla Bill." With 1,540 yards and 20 touchdowns between the two, Croskey-Merritt and Henry are set to continue leading a backfield that will be without Sherod White (graduated) and Christian Washington (transferred) in 2024.

New faces in the trenches

Croskey-Merritt and Henry benefitted from playing behind one of the most improved offensive lines in the country. Now? With all five starters gone via the portal or expired eligibility, UNM is facing a near-complete rebuild in the trenches.

Addressing that, the Lobos added Wallace Unamba, a 6-foot-6, 332-pound transfer lineman from Florida Atlantic on Monday. A Rowlett, Texas native, Unamba appeared in just one game for the Owls in 2023, but earned All-SWJCFC at Kilgore Community College (Texas) in 2022.

After finishing with Pro Football Focus' second-lowest graded pass rush in 2023, UNM is still looking for some help on the defensive line. Okiki Olorunfunmi, a 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive end, also committed to the Lobos on Monday after spending the last two seasons with Weber State.

A Clovis, Calif., native, Olorunfunmi tallied three total tackles (one solo) with the Wildcats in 2023. He spent a season at Reedley Junior College (Calif.) before transferring to Weber State.

Where are they now?

Of UNM's portal entries, the full list that have landed at new schools: — LB Austin Ackel (University of Louisiana-Monroe) — TE Wyatt McClour (University of Louisiana-Monroe) — OL CJ James (University of Texas-San Antonio) — OL Reese Steele (University of Louisiana-Monroe) — OL Shancco "Ise" Matautia (Arizona State) — CB Zach Morris (San Diego State) — WR D.J. Washington (Florida International University) — WR Jacob Godfrey (University of Louisiana-Monroe) — OL D.J. Wingfield (Purdue)