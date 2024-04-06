UNM football: Notes and quotes from week two of spring practice

Apr. 5—Through the first five days, spring practice hasn't been so much about how the offense or defense have performed as much as it's been about what's going into those showings.

"Process is what we're focusing on," New Mexico head coach Bronco Mendenhall told the Journal on Friday. "There's certainly outcomes that are happening along the way. But the process is driving, I think, the momentum and the progress, which only happens if the players are willing.

"And they are."

A few notes, quotes and observations from UNM's second week of spring practice, plus addressing a few unconfirmed reports:

LEADING THE LINEBACKERS: On paper, Dimitri Johnson and Milhalis Santorineos make the most sense to be leading a linebacker room that remains one of UNM's most inexperienced defensive positions. Mendenhall confirmed that's the case on the field, too.

"He's getting better and better each day in the system, each day with his preparation and his communication and with his knowledge," Mendenhall said of Johnson. "Milhalis might be the most knowledgeable player in this defense right now in terms of knowing the system, communicating it effectively and being able to articulate, but also be consistent in what he's doing and how he's doing it. So, it's nice to have the leadership and experience there."

After that?

"It drops pretty quickly in terms of experience," he added.

Per Mendenhall, Johnson, Santorineos, Jayden Wilson (29 snaps last season) and Ja'Shon Lowery (105 snaps) have received the bulk of the workload this spring with Lucas Lucero (0 snaps) working as the fifth option.

"There's also multiple packages in the defense," he said. "And between nickel and dime and others, there can be either more or less linebackers on the field, including heavy sets. It's a position that we need not only to address the terms of quality of play, but also the depth and numbers."

BRUCKLER RETURNS: After starting spring practice in a turquoise jersey (symbolizing non-contact or limited), tight end Trace Bruckler was working full speed with the offense on Thursday, snagging two touchdowns on air. Even if they didn't catch a lot of passes, the tight ends were an integral part of the offense last season — and Bruckler (nine receptions for 89 yards last season) was easily the most reliable of the bunch.

"Trace is a very good football player," Mendenhall said. "I like his presence. I like his mindset. I like his production. I like his leadership. I like his demeanor.

"And just now having the chance to see him for a number of practices, his role will do nothing other than expand. Really, really impressed and just glad he's on our team."

Fellow tight ends Max Lantszch, Everett Hunter and Magnus Geers have each been in turquoise throughout the first two weeks; in particular, Lantzsch and Geers were observed doing conditioning drills off to the side during Thursday's open media window.

With four tight ends listed on the roster — UNM carried seven last year before injuries decimated the room — and three of them limited in spring practice, it's difficult to get a sense of how the position will shake out beyond Bruckler. Mendenhall said he feels there's enough depth at this point, "but not enough health currently."

ON THE LINE: Tuesday was the first time the Lobos went 11-on-11 during the open media window, meaning it was the first time this spring UNM flashed what its base defense might look like. As expected, the most consistent look was a 3-4, similar to what Mendenhall employed at Virginia.

The players currently standing out on the defensive front line: "I really like Kyler Drake," Mendenhall said. "Really like him, he's done a really nice job. I like Bryce Santana as well."

Mendenhall said Devin Brandt-Epps, an Old Dominion transfer, was added specifically because he fit UNM's defensive line scheme, but has been sidelined due to injury.

PORTAL REPORTS: On Feb. 28, 24/7 Sports reported that BYU quarterback and running back Sol-Jay Maiava had committed to the Lobos after entering the transfer portal in December. In his lone career start, the 6-foot, 200-pound Maiava earned 2022 New Mexico Bowl Offensive MVP honors after leading BYU to a 24-23 win over SMU.

In March, On.3 reported West Virginia linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave, listed as 6-foot-1, 231 pounds, had a 100% chance to join the Lobos. Austin-Cave recorded three assisted tackles over 22 snaps last season.UNM hasn't publicly confirmed either transfer. When asked about the reports, Mendenhall didn't either.

"No comment," Mendenhall said. "But I think those sites are usually fairly accurate — not exactly accurate — but I would just say, right, those sites are probably the ones to go to for the people passionate about tracking, or at least trying to guess what we're doing or what other teams are doing. With the portal as well, it's a very unique time, meaning that because players have the ability — even though they commit — until they arrive on the grounds and start participating or attending class, they can change their mind.

"And so a lot of programs, rather than publicize commitments when they happen out of the portal or the transfers, kinda keep it more underreported than overreported."