UNM football notebook: Closing the book on A&M, familiar faces and more

Sep. 5—Danny Gonzales didn't shy away from the reality of it all last Tuesday, before the New Mexico football team opened its season at nationally ranked Texas A&M. Or on Saturday, against that star-studded A&M roster. And recapping the 52-10 loss this Tuesday, he took some time to break it down:

"As a coach, when you play somebody that's more talented than you, you have to decide what you wanna do," said New Mexico's head coach during a press conference on Tuesday. "And the only approach that we will ever take around here is to go give our kids the best chance to win a football game."

As it went, Gonzales said that meant taking chances on defense and working to control the ball on offense. New Mexico did win the possession battle — 34:20 to A&M's 25:40 — but A&M took full advantage of those chances and relative inexperience in the secondary for six total passing touchdowns in the Aggies win.

And while the score might not indicate, UNM found some good. Gonzales and quarterback Dylan Hopkins were both complimentary of the offensive line after allowing only two sacks (zero in the first half) against a defensive front expected to take a major leap forward this season.

"That's what you expect when you play an SEC defense — (you) expect the D-line and the tranches to be really, really good," Hopkins said. "I think going against guys like that, (Walter Nolen III) and them, I think it's really gonna help us for the future. We probably won't see a defensive front that good for the rest of the year, so they can only help us for the future and especially for this game coming up."

"Not one time did any of those guys up front get ran over," Gonzales added. "Dylan was only hurried four times — he made one bad throw, the interception that led to a touchdown. But I thought those guys competed their tails off and did a good job against one of the best fronts in the country."

For this offense, what would success look like on Saturday?

"Just being crisp with everything," Hopkins said. "Being smooth with everything. Don't put ourselves in those third-and-long situations, let's kinda stay in front of the sticks. I think that's one way we can definitely help ourselves."

A look at Tennessee Tech

Aptly, Gonzales was quick in describing Tennessee Tech this week.

"They try and go as fast as you can possibly go," Gonzales said. "Their idea is to try and run 100 plays on offense."

In a 45-10 season-opening loss to Furman, the Golden Eagles (0-1) ran 75 plays over 13 drives, throwing one touchdown and four interceptions — with two pick-sixes, a fumble and a turnover on downs for a total of six turnovers, tied with Indiana State for the most in FCS. If A&M was more about working through talent, the challenge this week, Gonzales said, will be sorting through the window dressing.

"They'll do a lot of shifts and motions and try and (give us) dirty eyes," he said. "It'll be a really good opportunity to improve by being clean with our eyes, and if we can play better technique, we have a better chance to cover them.

"If we don't, they'll be running free just like A&M."

There will also be a couple familiar faces among the Golden Eagles. Brandon Blackmon, New Mexico's wide receiver coach from 2020-22 under Gonzales, is set for his return to Albuquerque, this time as Tennessee Tech's cornerbacks and assistant special teams coach.

Gonzales says he almost never speaks to opponents during game weeks — with the exception of Utah State head coach Blake Anderson, "but we talk quite a bit, so that one's a little different," he said — but was complimentary of Blackmon from his days as a GA at Arizona State to his time as a full-time staffer at UNM. Did they speak?

"Brandon, he's a good coach," Gonzales said. "(He) landed on his feet in a great spot and (he's) coaching ball like he loves to do and is good (at). He's really good for the kids."

In addition to Blackmon, Antonio Hunt, a defensive back who appeared in 29 games with the Lobos from 2019-22, will also return as a member of the Golden Eagles in his final year of eligibility.

Extra points

—Freshman safety Dereck Moore, listed as the backup Lobo behind Tavian Combs, was the one player listed on New Mexico's two-deep who did not make the trip to Texas A&M. Gonzales said his absence was because they don't always take true freshman (the Lobos traveled four to College Station) and the next week of practice will determine his status on the travel roster.

"Dereck's gonna be a really, really good player. He's not ready to play yet though," he said.

—Combs (11 tackles, one pass break-up and a blocked field goal against Texas A&M) and wide receiver Jeremiah Hixon (six catches for 42 yards) did not practice during an open viewing window on Tuesday.

—Saturday isn't just the home opener: it's Indigenous Heritage Night. In honor of that, Gonzales said the Lobos will have turquoise accents on their uniforms to represent the indigenous people of New Mexico.

"Which is very special to New Mexico, and I think it's a great honor," he said.