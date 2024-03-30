UNM football: Lobos land commitment from Utah high school quarterback

Mar. 29—Jackson Blake, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound prep quarterback, committed to New Mexico on Thursday via a post on social media.

Blake, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will join the program in July 2026 after completing a two-year mission trip and expects to receive his mission destination in the next two weeks.

As a senior at Lone Peak High School (Utah), Blake completed 137 of 267 passes (51.3%) for 1,924 yards, 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions over eight games. He added 26 rushing yards on 18 carries for the Knights, who finished 5-7 in 2023. Blake was sidelined by an injury in Lone Peak's fourth game of the season.

Prior to his senior campaign, Blake said he had received interest from Utah, BYU and Utah State before UNM entered the picture in January with his first "real Division I opportunity" in the form of preferred walk-on offer.

"The coaching staff was the biggest thing that stood out to me," he said of his recruitment. "Offensive coordinator Jason Beck), I've done my research and I know what he's done for quarterbacks in the past. He's kind of that quarterback whisperer — I studied his offense and his style really stood out to me, and him as a person, I just can't wait to work with him."

Blake added that his official visit, taken in late January, helped him "fall in love" with Mendenhall's plan for the program.

"You can tell he's a really good leader and develops young men," he added. "And that's something I want to be apart of."

When asked about his decision to complete his mission immediately following high school (a typical alternative is to play a year of college football before the mission), Blake said he believed it made more sense to not "break up" his career.

"I've always wanted to serve a mission and some may think it will set me back from a football perspective, but I have faith if I go and serve others for two years and share something that means so much to me, things will work out," he said.

Blake is the second prep recruit to commit to UNM from Utah, joining wide receiver D'Angelo Mayes from Syracuse, Utah.

The Lobos have also landed in-state commitments from athlete Elijah Brody (West Mesa High School), cornerback Melaki Gutierrez (Los Alamos High School), linebacker John Sierra (Centennial High School) and defensive back Nick Lashley (Las Cruces High School).

The Lobos current quarterback room is comprised of Devon Dampier, Justin Holaday, D.C. Tabscott and Isaiah Chavez. Through the first week of spring practice, Dampier has been observed taking the majority of first-team reps while Holaday has served as the primary backup.

UNM opened spring practice under Mendenhall for the first time on Tuesday.

All practices are closed to the public except for the Lobos' spring game, set to kick-off at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20 at University Stadium.

UNM will wrap up spring practice on April 27.