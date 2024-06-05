UNM football: Broadcast details, times announced for five games

Jun. 4—Broadcast details and times for a handful of New Mexico football games were announced last Thursday, with six games set to air on national networks and platforms during Bronco Mendenhall's first season as the Lobos' head coach.

UNM is set to open its season on national television for the second straight year, taking on Montana State (Aug. 24) in a Week 0 matchup at 2 p.m. on FS1. The Lobos will then travel to Arizona (Aug. 31) for the first time since 2007, kicking off against the Wildcats at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

After the first of its three bye weeks, UNM will pick up on the road against Auburn (Sept. 7) for the first time ever at 5:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Two weeks later, UNM's game at rival New Mexico State on Saturday, Sept. 28 is set to kick off at 6 p.m. and will air on ESPN+, ESPN's subscription-based streaming service, for the first time in series history.

San Diego State currently represents UNM's lone conference game set to air on national television. Previously scheduled for Nov. 9, the Lobos will now play the Aztecs on Friday, Nov. 8 at 8:30 p.m. on FS1.

No time has been announced for the Lobos' home finale against Washington State (Nov. 16), set to be broadcast on FS1. Times and networks for UNM's home games against Fresno State (Sept. 21), Air Force (Oct. 12) and Wyoming (Nov. 2) and road games at Utah State (Oct. 12), Colorado State (Oct. 20) and Hawaii (Nov. 30) will be announced at a later date.

The Lobos currently have no games scheduled on CBS Sports Network, the Mountain West's primary broadcasting partner. The conference's 11 other members — and scheduling alliance additions Washington State and Oregon State — all have at least one game scheduled to be broadcast on the network.

Last season, UNM had two games broadcast on CBSSN and six in 2022, but previously had none in 2021. The Mountain West signed a six-year, $270 million media rights deal with CBS and Fox in 2020, an agreement set to expire after the 2025-26 athletics season.

2024 New Mexico football schedule

Aug 24: vs. Montana State, 2 p.m., FS1

Aug. 31: at Arizona, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Sept. 7: BYE

Sept. 14: at Auburn, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

Sept. 21: vs. Fresno State (TBA)

Sept. 28: at New Mexico State, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Oct. 5: BYE

Oct. 12: vs. Air Force (TBA)

Oct. 19: at Utah State (TBA)

Oct. 26: at Colorado State (TBA)

Nov. 2: vs. Wyoming (TBA)

Nov. 8: at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m., FS1

Nov. 16: vs. Washington State, FS1 (Time TBA)

Nov. 23: BYE

Nov. 30: at Hawaii (TBA)

