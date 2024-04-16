UNM football: Backup quarterback enters transfer portal

Apr. 15—New Mexico backup quarterback D.C. Tabscott announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal Monday via a post on social media.

"From the moment I set foot on this campus, New Mexico has shown my nothing but love," he wrote in a post on X. "My time spent as a Lobo will forever be special to me. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility (remaining)."

After transferring from Appalachian State in January 2023, Tabscott appeared in three games and completed 1 of 5 passes for 16 yards last season. This spring, the Franklin, Tenn. native has served as UNM's third-string quarterback behind Devon Dampier and Justin Holaday; the Lobos landed a commitment from BYU transfer quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters on Sunday.

College football's spring transfer window formally opens Tuesday and runs through April 30. Players can enter and withdraw at any point but do not have to commit to a new program over that 15-day period.