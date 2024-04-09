UNM FB: Luke Wysong working hard this spring

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Football will kick off week three of spring practices on Tuesday, and the feeling surrounding this team is optimism. Heading into his redshirt junior season, Luke Wysong is one of these players who is feeling optimistic. He says that his hard work mentality fits in very well with Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall’s extreme expectations.

“He just really emphasizes hard work so everyone just loves to come here and work and that’s one of my favorite things to do, just come here and give my best effort every day. I feel extremely blessed to have these coaches here and I have had this opportunity to play for them so far. I feel like they have pushed me to a whole new level that I thought I would never get to”, said UNM wide receiver Luke Wysong.

Battling injury last year, Wysong is excited to come into next season healthy and he is also excited to play alongside quarterback Devon Dampier. “It’s been great, Devon is actually one of my really good friends, we hang out outside of football all the time. It’s great just to know him off on a personal level and that really translates to the field because we have that chemistry, I know what he is going to do and I know what he is thinking, and visa versa. So, it’s been great getting to know him and play on the field at the same time as him”, said Wysong.

