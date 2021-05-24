UNM baseball completes 2nd straight sweep

May 24—SAN JOSE, Calif. — The University of New Mexico baseball team earned its second sweep in a row, this time over San Jose State, after posting an 8-4 win over the Spartans on Sunday.

Harry Fullerton went three-for-four with four RBIs and an extra-base hit to lead the Lobos (15-23, 9-15 in Mountain West).

Fullerton delivered a two-RBI double in the sixth inning, which regained a lead for the Lobos that would not be relinquished.

Mack Chambers was the first to score in the game, making it home off a stolen-base attempt by Kyler Castillo in the first inning.

Fullerton made it a 2-0 lead in the second inning after singling to left field, scoring Connor Mang.