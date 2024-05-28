UNM Anderson School of Management Hosts Inaugural Hall of Fame Golf Tournament

May 28—The University of New Mexico Anderson School of Management hosted its inaugural Hall of Fame golf tournament April 26 at the UNM South Championship Golf Course. All proceeds benefited Anderson student scholarships.

A total of 23 teams and 91 players, competed in the tournament. First place honors went to Lisa-Marie Pagliano (a former Hall of Fame Scholarship recipient), Michael Gilb and Peter Schmitz.

"I remember the amazing opportunity this scholarship afforded me as an Anderson student," said Pagliano in a news release. "Participating in the golf tournament felt right and a way to pay the support forward."

The second place team consisted of Janice Ruggiero, Brittney Choy, Chris Loidolt and Robert Buser. Third place was claimed by Lawrence Ortiz, Michael Armijo, Keith Roessler and Kevin Roessler.

"Anderson's first-ever Hall of Fame Golf Tournament was an incredible experience," said Madison Herbertson, the event organizer. "It was rewarding watching our community and alumni come together to support Anderson's current and future students. It highlights the importance of what we are doing: making education accessible for all, nurturing talent and promoting overall educational excellence."

Dean Alina Chircu shared her gratitude and thanked the event sponsors for their support, which included GPG Development LLC, Homans USA, The Pros, RBC Capital Markets, TKM, LLC, DMC Logistics, Boxing Bear Brewing Co., Frontier Restaurant and Pepsi.

Plans are in works for another event next year.