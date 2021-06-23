UNM alumni Perez, Green in Tokyo Olympics golf field

Jun. 23—Victor Perez (France) and Gavin Green (Malaysia) will be representing their respective countries, as well as the University of New Mexico men's golf program, in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

UNM alumni Perez and Green are in the Olympic golf field, confirmed Tuesday, that will compete at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan on July 29-Aug. 1.

Both are European Tour pros.

Perez, who missed the cut at the U.S. Open last week, is ranked No. 37 in the world. He finished fourth in the World Golf Championships Dell Technologies Match Play event that ended on March 28 at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas. He was tied for ninth at the Players Championship that concluded March 14 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Green missed the cut at the Porsche European Open earlier this month in Hamburg, Germany.