UNLV's Brennan Marion emerges as OU offensive coordinator candidate, per report

NORMAN — Brennan Marion has emerged as a candidate for OU's offensive coordinator opening.

Sports Illustrated's Jacob Davis reported on Sunday that the UNLV offensive coordinator has received OC interest from OU and other programs such as Notre Dame, Penn State and Arkansas. Marion has also received head coach interest from programs such as Houston, San Diego State and Oregon State.

UNLV is 9-3 (6-2 Mountain West) this season and bowl eligible for the first time since 2013 thanks in large part to Marion's fast-paced offense. The Rebels rank 19th in the nation in points per game (35.6).

Marion, 36, also has ties to the state of Oklahoma. He played wide receiver at Tulsa from 2007-08, and he served as a running backs coach at Oklahoma Baptist in 2016.

Marion could be a good replacement for Jeff Lebby, who left OU's offensive coordinator role to become Mississippi State's head coach on Sunday.

