UNLV vs. SDSU: Game Preview, How To Watch, Odds, Prediction

The Runnin’ Rebels are two wins shy of becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2013. The Aztecs will fight to keep it that way.

The Aztecs usually wage victory against their opponents following a loss.

WEEK 10: University of Nevada, Las Vegas Runnin’ Rebels (4-4, 2-2 MW) vs. San Diego State University Aztecs (4-4, 2-2 MW)

WHEN: Saturday, November 5th — 4:00 p.m. PST / 7:00 p.m. EST

WHERE: Snapdragon Stadium- San Diego, CA (35,000)

WEATHER: Sunny, 68 degrees F. Winds 8 mph.

TV: CBS Sports Network

RADIO: 101.5 KGB / XTRA 1360 / iHeart Radio App / SiriusXM ch. 383

SERIES RECORD: This is the 32nd matchup between the Aztecs and the Runnin’ Rebels. SDSU maintains a 21-10 series lead.

LAST MEETING: San Diego State defeated the Rebels in Las Vegas 28-20 on November 19, 2021. The Aztecs have won six of the last seven matches.

WEBSITES: GoAztecs.com, the official San Diego State athletics website; UNLVRebels.com, the official UNLV athletics website.

ODDS: Aztecs -6.5

OVER/UNDER: 47.5

San Diego, CA- The Aztecs return home to show off their shiny new venue to the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels. Kickoff begins at 4:00 pm PST, at Snapdragon Stadium. The Aztecs will be eager to take out their frustrations and major heart break on the unwitting Rebels.

The Rebels are doing considerably better this season than many expected, but they are beatable if the Aztecs don’t fall to pieces in the second half- yet again- as they did against Boise State and Fresno State so far this fall.

Fans will be watching closely, as the Aztecs frustratingly teeter back and forth on the edge of a winning/losing record for the first time in many years. Likewise, Runnin’ Rebels fans will be watching intently for UNLV to move closer to becoming become bowl eligible for the first time since 2013.

WHY THE RUNNIN’ REBELS WILL WIN

UNLV has the same record as the Aztecs, and they have a great deal to play for. The Runnin’ Rebels are just two wins away from becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2013, and that is a very big deal for them.

UNLV has a highly effective running game, ranking third in run offense EPA behind just Oregon and USC. Despite losing to Notre Dame last weekend, Rebels tailback Courtney Reese picked up 142 yards on the ground on 11 carries. Reese’s longest run was for 74 yards in the first quarter. His agility will be challenging for the Aztecs to stop.

The Rebels are the best running team that SDSU has played since Hawaii, whose explosiveness led them to average 6.1 yards per carry. UNLV could have similar productivity on the ground.

The Rebels will be running against strong Aztec defense, and if they play effectively they will find themselves the end zone. As a team fighting for their first bowl game in nearly a decade, they’ll be supercharged.

WHY THE AZTECS WILL WIN

Despite their 32-28 loss against Fresno State last week, Jalen Mayden put on a very strong performance as quarterback, passing for two touchdowns and 291 yards on 24 attempts in addition to rushing for two touchdowns and 43 yards. Despite the loss, Mayden is the quarterback SDSU desperately needed, and he should be able to deliver against UNLV.

Mayden has proven he can pass effectively, in addition to ground game productivity by way of running backs, and aggressively sprinting for the end zone when the window of opportunity emerges.

Despite the Runnin’ Rebels collecting 12 interceptions on the season, making them 6th in the nation, the Rebel defense is 110th in SP+ defense, so the Aztecs might just find the end zone more frequently than usual in this game.

If the Runnin’ Rebels defense fail to contain the Aztecs offense, and if the Aztecs run for 200 yards, they should win this game. If the Aztecs control the ball for 35 minutes, they should win this game. If they don’t collapse in the second half AGAIN they should win this game.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN

This will be a spirited, action-packed game. The Aztecs will have home field advantage, and as Mayden and Co. produce on offense, McMorris and Co. on defense will stymie the Rebels, curtailing their production.

The Aztecs will handle the Rebels in front of their home crowd.

Final Score: UNLV 21, Aztecs 34

