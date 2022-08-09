UNLV vs Idaho State Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

UNLV vs Idaho State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 0, Saturday, August 27

UNLV vs Idaho State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, August 27

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: UNLV (0-0), Idaho State (0-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN Preview 2021: All 131 Teams

CFN Predictions of Every Game

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

AAC | C-USA | Ind | MAC | M-West | Sun Belt

2022 Bowl Projections | Preseason Rankings 1-131

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

UNLV vs Idaho State Game Preview

Why Idaho State Will Win

The Bengals are starting over under new head coach Charlie Ragle, who’s coming in from the Cal coaching staff to build up a program that had a few issue over the last few years.

The offensive line has a good one in Tyler Clemons to work around at left tackle, but it’s the defensive side that has to rise up against a UNLV offense that has to find something that works.

The Rebels are coming off a rough year with nothing happening on the lines, an offense that averaged just 312 yards per game, and with a defense that got hammered on by anyone who could try running, and …

– Week 0 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why UNLV Will Win

Okay, enough stalling.

Idaho State is almost completely starting over after a 1-10 season with an offense that sputtered and struggled to get to 15 points per game.

UNLV’s offense might not have done anything last season, but it brings in QB Harrison Bailey from Tennessee to be a part of the quarterback battle, the transfer portal helped out the receiving corps right away, and the O line should be far better – at least that’s the hope – with veterans who know what they’re doing.

A few early scores should be able to put this away.

– Week 0 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

UNLV lost its FCS game last year with a 35-33 gaffe to a good Eastern Washington team to open things up. 2022 Idaho State isn’t 2021 Eastern Washington.

Story continues

This is a true tune-up for a Rebel program that needs any wins it can get. This needs to be a tone-setter for an improved team that should look the part before going to Cal.

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

UNLV vs Idaho State Prediction, Line

UNLV 41, Idaho State 13

Line: TBA, o/u: TBA

ATS Confidence out of 5: TBA



UNLV vs Idaho State Must See Rating: 1.5

5: ‘My Life as a Rolling Stone’

1: Below Deck Mediterranean

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules For All 131 Teams

Story originally appeared on College Football News