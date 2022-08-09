UNLV vs Idaho State Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch
UNLV vs Idaho State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 0, Saturday, August 27
UNLV vs Idaho State How To Watch
Date: Saturday, August 27
Game Time: 3:30 ET
Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Record: UNLV (0-0), Idaho State (0-0)
UNLV vs Idaho State Game Preview
Why Idaho State Will Win
The Bengals are starting over under new head coach Charlie Ragle, who’s coming in from the Cal coaching staff to build up a program that had a few issue over the last few years.
The offensive line has a good one in Tyler Clemons to work around at left tackle, but it’s the defensive side that has to rise up against a UNLV offense that has to find something that works.
The Rebels are coming off a rough year with nothing happening on the lines, an offense that averaged just 312 yards per game, and with a defense that got hammered on by anyone who could try running, and …
Why UNLV Will Win
Okay, enough stalling.
Idaho State is almost completely starting over after a 1-10 season with an offense that sputtered and struggled to get to 15 points per game.
UNLV’s offense might not have done anything last season, but it brings in QB Harrison Bailey from Tennessee to be a part of the quarterback battle, the transfer portal helped out the receiving corps right away, and the O line should be far better – at least that’s the hope – with veterans who know what they’re doing.
A few early scores should be able to put this away.
What’s Going To Happen
UNLV lost its FCS game last year with a 35-33 gaffe to a good Eastern Washington team to open things up. 2022 Idaho State isn’t 2021 Eastern Washington.
This is a true tune-up for a Rebel program that needs any wins it can get. This needs to be a tone-setter for an improved team that should look the part before going to Cal.
UNLV vs Idaho State Prediction, Line
UNLV 41, Idaho State 13
Line: TBA, o/u: TBA
ATS Confidence out of 5: TBA
UNLV vs Idaho State Must See Rating: 1.5
