UNLV vs Fresno State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

UNLV vs Fresno State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

How To Watch: Stadium

Record: UNLV (0-8), New Mexico (3-5)

UNLV vs New Mexico Game Preview

Why UNLV Will Win

UNLV has been so, so, so close to finally coming up with a big win.

And then Nevada happened.

The Rebels were never in the game in a 51-20 rivalry loss, but they had San Jose State in trouble and kept Fresno State, UTSA, Eastern Washington, and Utah State very, very close.

They’re going to keep New Mexico close.

The Rebels are playing well enough with a decent passing game, and they’ve got the running back in Charles Williams – even if they don’t get him going well enough – but they just keep screwing up too much.

Enter a New Mexico team that’s the worst in America on third downs, doesn’t keep things moving, has the third-worst O in college football and …

Why New Mexico Will Win

The defense has been strangely good.

The offense just can’t get anything moving, but the run defense has been okay and it hasn’t been gouged too badly by anyone through the air.

The Lobos don’t necessarily control the clock, but they’ve got a way of keeping everything close and bogging games down.

They can’t keep up any pace, but if they can keep this in the teens – UNLV and its offense that averages under 300 yards per game might oblige – then they can wait for the inevitable late Rebel mistake.

What’s Going To Happen

UNLV will get its first win since November 30th of 2019.

New Mexico has to win the turnover battle – that’s a problem considering it gave it up ten times in four games before an air-tight performance against Wyoming – and it has to keep the UNLV offense from taking over.

Moving the ball hasn’t been that huge a problem lately for the Rebels, at least through the air.

New Mexico’s can’t score when it gets its chances. The kicking game isn’t bad, but it has exactly two touchdowns in the red zone since September 11th.

UNLV vs New Mexico Prediction, Lines

UNLV 24, New Mexico 17

Line: New Mexico -2, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

