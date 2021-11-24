UNLV vs Air Force prediction, game preview, how to watch: Friday, November 26

Date: Friday, November 26

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Falcon Stadium, Fort Collins, CO

How To Watch: 3:30, CBS Sports Network

Record: UNLV (2-9), Air Force (8-3)

UNLV vs Air Force Game Preview

Why UNLV Will Win

UNLV is playing a whole lot better.

It took almost an entire season to come up with a win, but it was really, really close at times. And then came the breakthrough at New Mexico, and a win over Hawaii, and a very, very close call in a 28-20 loss to a San Diego State team that might go to the Mountain West championship.

So what’s going right?

It’s been a relatively adaptable team lately. It ran over Hawaii, it threw well on San Diego State, and overall, the run defense hasn’t been bad.

And that’s everything here. Can you stop the Air Force around game? For UNLV, the answer is … sort of.

There’s no pressure into the backfield, but the D line is just good enough to hold up, and …

Why Air Force Will Win

The running game was already the best in college football and then it went up a whole other level.

It took a few overtimes to survive Nevada, but the Falcons got the job done last week to keep hope alive to play for the Mountain West championship.

UNLV does a lot of things well to keep Air Force from going ballistic, but it doesn’t handle the surprise downfield pass plays well – Air Force might never throw, but it leads the nation in yards per completion – and it’s just not good enough on third downs.

What’s Going To Happen

This might be a whole lot more interesting than you’d think.

UNLV doesn’t get flagged a whole lot – that matters against an Air Force team that never gets hit with penalties.

The Rebel run defense really is good. It got run over a bit by New Mexico, but the D hasn’t allowed 300 yards of total offense in the last three games, and that includes holding San Diego State to under 100 yards on the ground.

Air Force kept its Mountain West title hopes alive with the win over Nevada. Now, if it wins, and if Boise State beats San Diego State and Utah State beats New Mexico – both games will be finishing up just as this gets going – Air Force takes the Mountain Division with a win.

Or, it’s in with a win and a Utah State loss.

Just getting by UNLV will be difficult enough, but things will open up just enough in the second half to put this away.

UNLV vs Air Force Prediction, Lines

Air Force 31, UNLV 17

Line: Air Force -18, o/u: 50

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

