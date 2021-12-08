UNLV transfer linebacker Jacoby Windmon commits to Michigan State

Disappointing news for Texas as former UNLV linebacker Jacoby Windmon has committed to play at Michigan State.

Windmon had a standout season at UNLV tallying an impressive 118 tackles and 6.5 sacks. 247Sports has him rated among the top 20 players in the transfer portal.

Born to lose but I gotta win, stayed down beat the odds im thanking God again..@Coach_mtucker 🤝 #GOGREEN..🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/DyHzX3Rnwo — JWindmon (@JW1NDMON) December 8, 2021

Although Windmon was a priority target for Steve Sarkisian and his staff, all hope is not lost at linebacker. Texas received great news earlier in the week as DeMarvion Overshown announced he will return for the 2022 season and the commitment of four-star linebacker Kobie Mckinzie.

Defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski did not have his first year go as planned. The Texas defense ranked outside the top 100 in the country against the run, a major contributor for the team’s 5-7 record.

The Horns will still look to add more depth to the linebacker position as national signing day approaches and more talent enters the transfer portal.

