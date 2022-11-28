UNLV Releases Statement On Firing Marcus Arroyo

Expectations were not met, apparently.

We have the why of Arroyo’s firing

UNLV athletic director Erick Harper made the unique decision to part ways with Marcus Arroyo as its head football coach.

The Rebels ended this year 5-7 and still had hopes for a bowl game due to its high APR score being second best among five win teams, only behind Rice.

That was not enough to keep his job, even though there was a vast improvement with the most wins since five were achieved in 2017. Also, the team was close with 10 games lost by eight or fewer points dating back to 2021.

Harper did not like the way the program was going and said he expects more in the release he sent out as to why he wants to have his own head coach on the sidelines.

“We thank Marcus Arroyo for his unwavering efforts leading our student-athletes on and off the field for these three seasons,” Harper said. “His program represented this institution in the community and classroom in a manner that is to be commended. However, with our increased expectations at UNLV we felt a change was in order at this time. We all wish Marcus and his family the best in their future endeavors.”

Not sure what expectations Harper wants in this case?

UNLV football was moving in the right direction and it takes time to build up a program that has been just dreadful for most of its existence. This move seems hasty and a guy who wants his guy coaching this football team.

One question that should be asked what those expectations are once Harper ultimately meets with the media to introduce its next head coach for UNLV or provides an update.

If it is a bowl game, then he is way off base in firing Arroyo as that was a legitimate possibility for this 2022 UNLV squad.





