UNLV To Part Ways With Marcus Arroyo, Per Report

Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss & @MWCwire

UNLV finished up its best football season since 2017 when it also went 5-7 but that was not enough for Marcus Arroyo to keep his job as Rebels head football coach.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports that Arroyo is out after three seasons, including the pandemic-shortened 2020 year, which was his first.

UNLV has let go Marcus Arroyo, per sources. Rebels went 5-7 this year and had a chance at a bowl. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 28, 2022

Arroyo had a record of 7-23 and went 5-12 in league play.

The overall record isn’t great but Arroyo went from zero wins, to two, and this year winning five. Also, for more context, UNLV had 10 of its losses come by one possession or less over the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Also, Arroyo seemed to find the quarterback of the future with Doug Brumfield leading the way but he missed a few games due to injuries that hurt his growth.

There were a few bad losses this year which include losing to Hawaii and getting blown out by Air Force and San Jose State. The latter two are better teams but the Rebels were without Brumfield in those games.

Making this move now is odd since the Rebels had the second-highest APR and there would be a decent chance they could have gone to its first bowl game since the 2013 season.

The likely reasoning behind this is that UNLV has a new athletic director in Erick Harper and he did not hire Arroyo. However, over the past nine years prior to becoming the interim then official AD in August, he was the senior associate athletics director for development.

So, he was very likely in the process of vetting and interviewing candidates during the last coaching search.

Also, one last nugget to consider, UNLV isn’t flowing with cash for buyouts and Arroyo’s deal averaged $1.5 million per season. He is also the first Rebel coach to not have gone through at least five years since John Robinson coached six years from 1999-2005. Plus, he is the last UNLV football coach to receive a contract extension.

The biggest for Harper is who is better out there to replace Arroyo who was showing signs of being close and good, specifically when Brumfield was on the field.





