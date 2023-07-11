UNLV’s Offense Under Brennan Marion’s Leadership

Marion’s First Season At UNLV Is Approaching

Taking A Look At UNLV’s Offense

UNLV offense coordinator Brennan Marion is entering his first season with the program in 2023.

Following Bobby Petrino’s about-face as the hired offensive coordinator, Marion was hired shortly after to install his own offense for the 2023 season. Marion, who is 35 years old, is one of the top young offensive coordinators in college football.

This will be Marion’s first time as an offensive coordinator on the FBS level. He was previously an offensive coordinator at Howard and William & Mary. In the last three seasons, Marion proved to be an advanced assistant coach on the Power 5 and Group of 5 levels. In 2020, he was hired as a wide receivers coach at Hawaii. That was Marion’s introduction to the Mountain West Conference and he developed several notable wide receivers.

After one season at Hawaii, Marion left for an opportunity to become the wide receivers coach at Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh’s receivers saw tremendous success under Marion’s guidance in 2021. Jordan Addison, Jared Wayne, and Taysir Mack were three of Pitt’s top wide receivers that Marion coached. Addison was named the Biletnikoff Award winner for the 2021 season.

Once again, Marion was on the move as a wide receivers coach in 2022. Last season, Marion was Texas’s wide receivers coach. He was successful enough as a wide receivers coach to be UNLV’s second option as the offensive coordinator in 2023.

At UNLV, Marion will implement his Go-Go offense, which will open up the offense and attempt explosive plays. This offense will bring a serious running threat with added blockers for the quarterback and running back. Marion will rely on quarterback Doug Brumfield to carry the ball and attack the defense as a runner. Brumfield ran for six touchdowns and 261 yards in 2022. With Marion’s background as a wide receivers coach, he will work with Brumfield and UNLV’s receivers to develop chemistry.

With Marion running the offense, UNLV can take a step forward in the 2023 season.

