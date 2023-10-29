UNLV Loses Close Game To Fresno State, 31-24

UNLV tried to make a late comeback against Fresno State

>/Follow @Michaelbraydaly & @MWCwire

Recap of the game

It was a back and forth game that saw UNLV capture and lose a lead between the first and second halves.

UNLV entered halftime with a 17-7 lead and it appeared that the Rebels would be en route to an upset win. Fresno State turned it on in the third quarter and scored 24 unanswered points. That was enough for Fresno State to hold onto a lead for the remainder of the game.

UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava passed for two touchdowns, two interceptions, and 268 passing yards. Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene threw for four touchdowns, two interceptions and 256 yards in the win over UNLV.

Ricky White was Maiava’s most relied upon receiver with two receiving touchdowns and 152 receiving yards. Fresno State running back Malik Sherrod made a difference in the receiving game. He caught a touchdown pass and finished the game with eight catches for 28 yards.

This game had all of the offense you could possibly want. For Fresno State, the program moved to 7-1 with the win. The Bulldogs are set to face Boise State on Saturday, Nov. 4. UNLV dropped to 6-2 on the season and will look to bounce back against New Mexico on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire