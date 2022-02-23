With a new staff incoming with the Raiders under head coach Josh McDaniels, one of the team’s assistants under the last staff is departing the franchise.

But he won’t have to go far.

According to multiple reports, Raiders assistant receivers coach Nick Holtz is heading to UNLV to become the program’s offensive coordinator. He’ll work under head coach Marcus Arroyo, who has compiled a 2-16 record in his first two seasons.

UNLV’s former offensive coordinator, Glenn Thomas, recently departed for Arizona State.

Holtz had been with the Raiders since 2012, starting his tenure with the franchise as an offensive assistant under Dennis Allen. He lasted through the Jack Del Rio and Jon Gruden tenures, serving as either an offensive quality control coach or assistant receivers coach each year.

The Raiders have not yet announced their full first staff under McDaniels, but they are reportedly expected to retain Edgar Bennett as wide receivers coach.

UNLV hiring Nick Holtz from Raiders to be offensive coordinator originally appeared on Pro Football Talk