UNLV Football: How the Rebels Can Beat Fresno State, How To Watch, Odds, Prediction

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Fresno, California

Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Odds: Fresno State -9

The UNLV Rebels have their real test this Saturday night against the Fresno State Bulldogs on the road. These programs have played each other as part of three different conferences (Big West, WAC, and now MW), and Fresno State leads the overall series 18-7. This marks the first time these teams will play on a Saturday in three years, as the last two meetings occurred on a Friday night.

UNLV, who is receiving votes in both major polls for the first time since 2003, is bowl-eligible for the first time since playing in the Heart of Dallas Bowl after the 2013 season.

Rushing Attack

For the Rebels to win this game, they must lean on their rushing attack. UNLV averages 209 yards per game. The Rebels have three running backs with over 300 yards rushing on the season. Vincent Davis Jr. leads the team with 388 yards, Donavyn Lester adds 325 yards, and Jai” Den Thomas has 319.

The Rebels rushing attack is critical because it keeps them in third and manageable; now, UNLV converts 53% of their third down conversions. The Bulldogs do a decent job stopping the run, giving up 114 yards per game; that’s good for second in the Mountain West.

Slow Down Bulldogs

On Defense, the Rebels must slow down the Fresno State offense; they averaged 34 points per game. They pass the ball well with Mikey Keene, who has passed for 1,692 yards, 15 touchdowns, and four interceptions. The Bulldogs can also run the ball with Malik Sherrod and Elijah Gilliam.

The Rebels must focus on stopping the run and putting pressure on Keene to make him uncomfortable.

Turnovers

The turnover battle will be key on Saturday night. Who wins the turnover battle will likely win. Rebels quarterback Jayden Maiava must refrain from turning the ball over. With the Bulldogs focusing on stopping the run, there will be plays to be made down the field; that’s when Ricky White should come into play.

Prediction

Bulldogs winning a classic game in the final seconds, 28-27.

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire