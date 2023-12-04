UNLV Football: Jayden Maiava Is MWwire’s 2023 Freshman Of The Year

The Rebels quarterback answered the bell and then some when given a chance, making him the runaway selection as Mountain West football’s top freshman.

A Las Vegas product makes good at home.

Mountain West Wire’s 2023 postseason honors:

Even in historic college football seasons, not everything goes according to plan. Thankfully for the UNLV Rebels, they had one of the nation’s best overall backup plans in quarterback Jayden Maiava, who earned our bid as the Mountain West’s best freshman in 2023.

Maiava began the year as the QB2 to incumbent starter Doug Brumfield, but when Brumfield was knocked out of commission against Vanderbilt in September, the Las Vegas native didn’t waste an opportunity to make a strong first impression, rallying the Rebels to a victory against the Commodores. He eventually settled into the starting job for good, finishing the regular season with a 64.1% completion rate, 2,626 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Jayden Maiava connects with Ricky White for an 82-yard touchdown. The Rebels extend the lead to 28-7 with just over five minutes remaining in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/RFJzr0eyux — Nevada Sports Net (@NevadaSportsNet) October 14, 2023

Also received votes: Pofele Ashlock, WR, Hawaii; Kage Casey, OT, Boise State; Devon Dampier, QB, New Mexico; Paul Fitzgerald, DE, Utah State; Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, QB, Colorado State; Derrick Moore, S, New Mexico; Jai’Den Thomas, RB, UNLV

