UNLV Football: Doug Brumfield To Start At Quarterback vs. Idaho State, Per Reports

Rebels name starter with a familiar face

Will Brumfield break out?

A one-time transfer portal candidate, Doug Brumfield returns to UNLV ready for the 2022 season. But can he return to lead the Rebels to relevance?

Headed into a Saturday afternoon showdown with the Idaho State Bengals, Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo has remained steadfast in not naming a starting quarterback ahead of kickoff. He has also spoken often of how this 2022 squad needs to learn from last year’s campaign, a 2-10 record that included six one-score losses, but also two wins in its last four games.

Now, however, with the news a starter has been named, first broken by Joe Arrigo of Franchise Sports Media, UNLV’s QB1 merits a closer look.

A 6’-5, 215 lb. quarterback, Doug Brumfield is a dual-threat quarterback that can offer options to the Rebels offense. With running back Aidan Collins – an incoming transfer from Louisville – in the backfield, expect Brumfield to be featured in a renewed rushing attack for UNLV, with the potential to mix in passing plays and keep defenses guessing. Wide receivers Kyle Williams and Ricky White are expected to be Brumfield’s main targets, and the offense as a whole will need to show improvement if the Rebels are to remain competitive throughout the season.

Brumfield has shown potential to lead the Rebels, including a comeback in a heart-breaking loss to Eastern Washington in last year’s season opener. He has the ability to move the offense as a passer or a rusher, but fans and critics alike will be looking for an evolution in the Rebels offense. If Brumfield can find success leading an offense featuring more run-pass options or big plays out of play action, there’s a chance this offense with a more pro-style approach can bring the kind of success that surprises a few teams this season.

But before fans can claim success, there are questions for Brumfield and the offense overall. A struggling offense at times will need Brumfield to buy time to allow receivers to get downfield. Trying to make too many big plays can also put Brumfield himself at risk, and after missing several games last season due to injury, there will inevitably be concerns with durability.

It can be said that Doug Brumfield embodies a lot of the character that defines this UNLV squad; after a tough season last year, and an offseason filled with questions, this 2022 is an opportunity for Brumfield and the Rebels to find a few more wins together. Easier said than done, but many of the pieces are in place and the season is upon us. Doug Brumfield now has an opportunity to lead the Rebels to greater success as a team to be reckoned with in the Mountain West Conference.

