UNLV Football: Brennan Marion Is MWwire’s 2023 Coordinator Of The Year

The Rebels offensive coordinator was a key figure in the team’s rise and the overwhelming pick as Mountain West football’s top assistant.

A worthwhile show in Las Vegas this season.

Coordinators don’t often generate the kind of excitement that Brennan Marion brought with him to UNLV, but the Rebels offensive coordinator proved once again to be the real deal and has been tabbed to be our choice as the Mountain West’s best assistant coach.

The raw numbers speak for themselves: Marion’s offense led the Mountain West by scoring 35.5 points per game and ranked fifth by averaging 6.11 yards per play, the latter of which marked UNLV’s highest per-play output since 2017. It generated the conference leader in receiving yards thanks to Ricky White (1,386) and featured a quartet of running backs who combined to score 31 rushing touchdowns, though in general they rarely missed an opportunity to put points on the board since the Rebels also led the conference by scoring on 94.3% of red zone opportunities.

While there’s always the chance Marion’s tenure in Las Vegas could be brief — he recently interviewed for the head coaching job at UTEP, for instance — he provided proof that the long-suffering UNLV football program can, in fact, develop a winner.

Also received votes: Kyle Cefalo, OC, Utah State; Spencer Danielson, DC, Boise State; Bush Hamdan, OC, Boise State; Brian Knorr, DC, Air Force Kurt Mattix, DC, San Diego State; Kevin McGiven, OC, San Jose State; Matt Mumme, OC, Colorado State; Bryant Vincent, OC, New Mexico

